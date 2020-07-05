After four months, Oyo schools reopen Monday

After about four months, students in primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 in Oyo State resume at their various schools on Monday.

As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Governor Seyi Makinde had on March 21, ordered the closure of all schools in the state.

Schools are billed to open for three hours, between the hour of 8 am and 12 noon, with students in boarding houses expected to have returned to their hostels on Sunday.

Assemblies are expected to be limited in schools such that there are two meters of physical distancing whenever the congregation of students and staff becomes necessary.

State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, had in a statement, on Sunday, assured that the state government had taken necessary steps to ensure safe resumption for students today.

He, however, sought the cooperation of parents by providing facemask for their children/wards on a daily basis.

Despite assurances of the state government, schools are being reopened amid fears of some parents and other stakeholders about the difficulty in students avoiding physical contact, the sustainability of asking students to wear a facemask for hours and days and maintaining social distancing.

Today’s resumption had been preceded with management and staff of schools in the state attending sensitization programmes on how to manage their students in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Among others, schools are expected to have warders whose duty is to monitor students and staff and put a call through to the state Emergency Operating Centre if anyone is showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Other measures include that schools compulsorily have handwashing points at the school entrances and at the entrance of each classroom as well as an alcohol-based sanitiser for the use of students and teachers.

Furthermore, schools are to enforce social distancing among students and teachers. The students themselves have their role to play by ensuring they come to school with their facemasks.

In preparing for today’s resumption, management of some schools had sent messages to parents, detailing their preparation of the school environment for the resumption and their expectation of both parents and their children/wards.

Management of schools pointed to efforts on their part to include fumigation of entire premises, including the classrooms and hostels, rearrangement of classrooms in compliance with the protocols of physical distancing.

While stressing that no one will be allowed into the school premises without a facemask, some schools also asked parents to give amounts ranging from N250 to N1,500 to their wards to get school customized facemasks/shields.

In addition, schools assured of body temperature checks, daily, at school entrances to detect persons with high temperature, while students were encouraged to have pocket-size hand sanitizers.

While break time is expected to be staggered, students were encouraged to use only their stationery and cutlery and take their midday meals in classrooms to avoid congregating.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 603 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 28,167

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,167… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Why govs, others are more at risk —Medical experts

MEDICAL experts have spoken on factors that are capable of putting governors and other key political leaders on the first line of the coronavirus pandemic in more danger. They, however, dispelled as untrue the notion that the incidence of COVID-19 is higher among political office holders or health workers as many people assume… Read Full Story

UN Suspends Air Services As Terrorists Attack Chopper In Borno

The United Nations (UN) on Saturday announced a suspension of humanitarian air services in the northeast following the latest attack on one of its helicopters in Borno… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints Pam As Christian Pilgrims Commission Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC)… Read Full Story

Appeal Court Upholds Yahaya Bello’s Election As Kogi Governor

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Saturday affirmed the election of Yahaya Bello as the duly elected governor of Kogi State… Read Full Story

MFM To Begin Another 30 Days Prayer Retreat

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has directed that members to extend the ongoing 30 Days Prayer Retreat which marks third session… Read Full Story

109,823 N-Power Beneficiaries Now Business Owners ― Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says no fewer than 109,823 beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme are now business owners… Read Full Story

Who Flies APC Flag In Ondo?

EXCEPT the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) handles the primary election or selection of its candidate for the Ondo State governorship election carefully, the party in the state may be heading towards another round of crisis similar to the one that engulfed it in Edo State recently which may cause it to… Read Full Story

No Difference Between PDP, APC —Olateru-Olagbegi

Martins Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi is an aspirant of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State. He speaks with HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on the preparedness of the party… Read Full Story

VOICE OF COURAGE: E No Finish?

The controlling leadership of ACN got a casual job in 2015 and took it like a mega contract. They did more than a month’s job for a day’s pay. They pawned everything in exchange for nothing. All core values were thrown away. The ancient landmarks of the fathers were set aside. Many of the icons in the land were… Read Full Story

GIBBERS: Buhari Isn’t Judiciary’s Messiah (1)

In the last 12 years, salaries of Nigerian judges have not been reviewed. In a review of the development of inflation rates in Nigeria between 1979 and 2019, by Worlddata,the average inflation rate was calculated at 19.2 per cent. Now, hold your breath. The report added “overall, the price increase was 80,304.39 per cent… Read Full Story

Threatened Cooperation! Cooperative Societies In The Cloud Of COVID-19

ALL over the world, especially in Third World economies, one of the platforms through which peoples’ common business dreams and financial needs are crytalised is the cooperative society. A cooperative society is simply a voluntary association of individuals who have come together to pursue their economic goals… Read Full Story

COVID-19: The Church And The New Order

The Church is just one of the institutions that have been caught in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic following the ban on public gatherings for about three months as a way of controlling the spread of the virus by the federal and state governments… Read Full Story

40 Years After, Ayinla Omowura Remembered With Album

As part of the activities to mark the 40th year anniversary of the exit of Apala icon, Waheed Ayinla popular as Ayinla Omowura, an album entitled ‘Anigilaje has been released in his honour… Read Full Story