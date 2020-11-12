After distributing wedding invitation, armed robbers kill Ebonyi Deputy Speaker’s aide

Suspected armed robbers on Wednesday night killed one Kingsley Obasi, an aide of Odefa Obasi Odefa, the Ebonyi State Deputy Speaker House of Assembly.

Tribune Online gathered that the victim, Obasi, was killed while on his way to his house after distributing some of his wedding cards to his friends in the town.

A friend of his, Thomas Eluu, who is also a legislative aide to the Deputy Leader of the House, Kingsley Ikoro, on his Facebook page, confirmed the killing of his colleague.

He wrote: “My colleague at Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Obasi, who happens to be a Legislative Aide to the Deputy Speaker was shot dead today by unknown men.”

However, when contacted the victim’s family member who pleaded to be anonymous because according to him, his family did not permit him to speak on their behalf, said his brother was killed by suspected armed robbers who also made away with his bag containing money, his wedding invitation cards and other valuables.

He described the victim’s death as very unfortunate.

“Yes, he was the one. I don’t think it was politically motivated. I think it was a case of robbery gone bad.

“As the robbers were about to move, he was said to be shouting, ‘it is armed robbers ooo. It is armed robbers ooo’, then they shot him.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relation Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident and assured that police will do everything possible to arrest the murderers.

