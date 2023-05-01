After days of being stranded at the Egyptian border with Sudan, Nigerians fleeing the war-torn country can now return home thanks to the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, an Airforce plane has already arrived in Aswan, Egypt, to start the process of evacuating the first set of Nigerians.

“UPDATE: With the intervention of President Buhari, Egypt has finally opened its border to Nigerians fleeing Sudan. With an Airforce plane already on the ground in Aswan, Egypt, the processing of the first set of evacuees will begin,” Dabiri-Erewa stated.

The Nigerian students had been stranded at the Egyptian border for three days, with the Egyptian authorities insisting on clearing all 637 Nigerians before they could be allowed entry into their country. Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, spoke about the situation on Sunday, expressing his concern over the delay.

“The Egyptian authorities have not opened its border with Sudan for the students three days after their arrival. They have insisted on clearing all the 637 Nigerians before they could be allowed entry into their country,” Onyeama said.

The Nigerian government had planned to move the students to Port Sudan for evacuation if the Egyptian authorities continued to delay.

However, with the border now reopened, Nigerians in Sudan can return home amid the ongoing crisis in the country. This news comes as a relief to those who have been stranded and are eager to reunite with their families.

UPDATE:

With the intervention of President Buhari, Egypt has finally opened its border to Nigerians fleeing Sudan. With an Airforce plane already on the ground in Aswan, Egypt, the processing of the first set of evacuees will begin.#StaySafe #Nigerian #Students… https://t.co/yXOX5btKNA — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) May 1, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…





I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…