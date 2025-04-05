After battling self-doubt, achieving 5.0 GPA in maiden semester gave me confidence —Praise Adeyemi, McPherson varsity’s overall best-graduating student

Praise Esther Adeyemi is the overall best-graduating student of McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State, for the 2022-2023 session. She finished with a First Class from the Department of Accounting, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95 on a scale of 5.0. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about her academic feat among other things.

How would you describe the kind of secondary school experience you had, and how did it prepare you for the university?

My secondary school experience was a blend of self-discovery and personal growth. My school emphasised both academic excellence and holistic development. Excelling early on led to high expectations, which created pressure I had to learn to navigate.

One defining moment was not passing my O’level exam on my first attempt. This humbling experience taught me resilience, adaptability, and the importance of reassessing my study approach. Instead of letting it define me, I used it as a motivation for improvement.

Additionally, my leadership roles as a class captain and prefect helped me develop people management skills, discipline, and a balance between responsibilities and academics. These experiences shaped my university journey, equipping me with time management skills and the ability to handle leadership roles without compromising academic success.

What or who influenced you to choose McPherson University, and why study Accounting and not another course?

I believe my choice of McPherson University was divinely orchestrated. Facing a two-year delay, due to my O’level setback, made me intentional about selecting the right institution. I sought academic stability, which led me to consider private universities.

McPherson University stood out for its academic excellence, spiritual values, proximity to home, and affordability. Coming from a Foursquare background made the decision easier, and my parents fully supported it.

My passion for accounting stems from seeing it as the core of financial decision-making. From an early age, I observed how financial management influences organisational decisions, deepening my appreciation for the profession and fueling my desire to pursue it.

What aspects or areas of accounting interest you more, and why?

I am particularly drawn to auditing and assurance services due to their ethical foundation, analytical rigour, and role in fostering trust in financial reporting. The continuous learning nature of auditing excites me, as each engagement provides insights into different industries and business processes.

While I am still exploring other fields in accounting, I am currently focusing on audit and assurance services as I work toward finding my place in the accounting profession. I am also interested in financial reporting and analysis, as they play a crucial role in decision-making. My goal is to leverage my analytical skills and commitment to continuous learning to help businesses maintain compliance, improve performance, and drive sustainable growth.

What was the title of your final-year project and what were the major findings from it?

My final-year project was titled ‘Portfolio Management and Financial Performance of Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria.’ This research critically examined the relationship between portfolio management strategies and key financial performance indicators of selected deposit money banks.

The findings show that portfolio management had no significant impact on Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE), suggesting that other factors influenced these metrics. However, it significantly affected the net profit margin, highlighting its role in shaping profitability.

Recommendation: Banks should adopt a dynamic portfolio management approach, regularly reviewing strategies to optimise profitability while mitigating risks.

As the McPherson 2023 valedictorian, you stated in your speech that, “Rather than waiting for opportunities, let us create them.” What job or career opportunities have you created since you graduated? How is the labour market treating you?

My statement, “Rather than waiting for opportunities, let us create them,” emphasises personal development and active positioning for success.

Since graduating, I have been intentional about self-branding, professional development, and networking. I have taken courses, expanded my skill set, and engaged with industry professionals.

The labour market is competitive, but I see this as a motivation to refine my skills, expand my network, and position myself for the right opportunities.

In the course of your studies, what were the things or situations you think the school could improve on to make life and schooling comfortable for students and staff?

McPherson University is still a developing institution, and I am proud of the continuous growth it has experienced, even after my graduation, especially in terms of infrastructure.

However, as the world rapidly evolves, there are key areas where the university can further strengthen its impact by partnering with organisations to equip students with soft skills, digital literacy, and industry-relevant knowledge; by encouraging participation in inter-university competitions to boost confidence, exposure, and networking opportunities; also by providing faculty with more professional development programmes, research grants, and exposure to modern teaching methodologies; and, finally, by strengthening feedback mechanisms between students and administration to address concerns promptly.

These steps would enhance McPherson’s reputation as a forward-thinking institution that prepares students for real-world challenges.

Also, in your valedictorian speech, you charged your fellow graduates to be willing to “step into uncharted territories” and defy “the norms” like Mark Zuckerberg, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Herbert Wigwe. How would you propose they do this, given the current Nigerian socio-economic realities?

Stepping into uncharted territories requires adaptability, resilience, and initiative. This does not only mean entrepreneurship — it also applies to traditional careers. Identifying gaps in organisations, proposing solutions, or pioneering internal innovations can create new opportunities.

Entrepreneurship remains viable despite challenges like limited capital and infrastructure deficits. Government policies that support startups and provide funding are crucial. However, digital transformation, fintech, and remote work offer global opportunities beyond local limitations.

Networking, mentorship, and skill acquisition are key. The right mindset — embracing uncertainty, taking calculated risks, and learning from failures — distinguishes those who break new ground.

Apart from your first-class Accounting degree, in what other ways or training have you distinguished yourself to meet the challenging demands of the labour market?

Beyond earning a first-class degree in Accounting, I am a certified member of the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) and am advancing in my ICAN professional exams. I have interned at audit firms, gaining hands-on experience in financial analysis, internal controls, and advisory services.

I have had the opportunity to develop leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills through various roles and professional experiences. I am always eager to learn and grow, recognising that there is always more to improve upon. By continuously expanding my knowledge, I strive to stay adaptable and relevant in today’s evolving job market.

What McPherson experience would you say is the most memorable for you? Which one did you find challenging, and how did you manage it?

Aside from the day I resumed at McPherson University, which marked the start of a new chapter and a breath of fresh air, one of my most memorable moments was seeing my first-semester results. Having struggled with my O’level exams, I battled self-doubt. However, passing my first ICAN exam and achieving a 5.0 GPA gave me confidence in my academic journey.

My biggest challenge was balancing academics, extracurricular activities, and professional exams. I managed it through structured scheduling, prioritisation, mentorship, and the support of my family and friends, who encouraged me on difficult days.

There is this notion that degrees from Nigerian private universities are not as strong and relevant as those from public universities. What is your take on this? Given another chance, would you study at McPherson University?

The strength of a degree depends on the individual’s dedication, not the institution. McPherson University provided me with academic excellence, ethical grounding, and leadership opportunities.

Private universities offer advantages like smaller class sizes, stable academic calendars, and better student support systems. However, success depends on how a student utilises available resources.

Given another chance, I would choose McPherson University again.

What is next for you now after graduation? And, where do you see yourself in five years?

I am currently focused on completing my ICAN professional exams while seeking an entry-level role in auditing, finance, or accounting. My goal is to gain hands-on experience, apply my skills, and continue professional growth.

In five years, I see myself excelling in a reputable firm, taking on leadership roles, mentoring aspiring accountants, and making meaningful contributions to the profession. On a personal level, I hope to have built a beautiful family and remain committed to my faith and purposeful living.

What is your advice to students aspiring to achieve the kind of academic feat you achieved?

To any student aspiring to achieve academic excellence, have unwavering faith in God and trust His guidance. As my dad says, “Do your best and leave the rest to God.” Diligence and devotion yield divine rewards. Psalm 37:23-24 assures that God directs and upholds the godly.

Beyond faith, success requires intentional effort. Set clear goals, stay disciplined, and embrace challenges as growth opportunities. Surround yourself with supportive people, seek help when needed, and remain humble and curious.

As a friend of mine would always say, “Know yourself and do what works for you.” Understand your strengths and weaknesses to tailor your study approach effectively. Success is built on consistency, resilience, and grace. Stay committed, and the results will follow.

