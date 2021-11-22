After Angel Smith, more surprises on the way –CEO, Getfitng waist trimmer, Oladipo

Following the unveiling of one of the finalists of the 2021 Big Brother Naija Season 6, Angel Smith as the new brand ambassador of Getfitng waist trimmer, the public and the growing fans of the premium waist trimmer brand have been enjoined to look forward to other pleasant surprises before the end of the year.

The assurance came from, the CEO of Getfit Technologies Limited, Adekemi Oladipo saying that “They should expect so much more from Getfitng because we are here to restore more confidence. Getfitng is not just a top or best waist trainer brand, we are a community,” she said.

Angel was unveiled as Getfitng’s brand ambassador, on November 16 amidst cheers as the new face of the lifestyle brand.

The BBN star, who broke the news to her followers through her Instagram account @theangeljbsmith was joining a long list of celebrities who are known to be ambassadors of the popular waist trimmer and lifestyle brand, including actress Rita Dominic and BBN Season 4 housemate, Anita Natacha Akide, known famously as Simply Tacha.

The unveiling of Angel has come as a surprise to many, but those desirous of snatched waist considered her a good fit.

Oladipo pointed out that there is a growing number of celebrities associating with Getfitng’s waist trimmer. “Our brand ambassadors, customers, fans and followers, are all our family. And that is to say that Getfit is way more than just business, we are a community and therefore will not shy away from those who epitomise the health and body goals that we are advocating,” she said.

She further added that Getfit Technologies Limited is currently working to expand its business. “We have worked hard this year to increase our products. And today we have different types of waist trimmers for all kinds of body types. More so, we have also diversified our products with the introduction of our apple cider gummies. I can assure you there is more coming,” she stated.