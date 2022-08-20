After a year in silence, Ayanfe is back with new craft

After a year is silence Ayanfe is back to show us that sometimes life and love can either be sweet or sour

Ayanfe Oluwashola popularly known as Ayanfe, is back with his craft and according to him, he is coming with a bang to thrill the industry.

Ayanfe, who discovered his music career whilst in the university with a famous band he formed, made the bold decision of pausing his education and chasing his dreams as a musical artiste full time, and within a short period, he dropped his first single in 2018 under his former label.

After releasing a series of singles, covers, and freestyles and perfecting his craft, luck shined upon Ayanfe in 2019 after releasing a cover to Davido’s RISKY. He later joined the DMW family under the management of Obama DMW and signed a record deal with the label in 2020.

His career has skyrocketed ever since and his first single under the DMW label in 2020 “Pretend” topped charts for weeks with the success, Ayanfe continued to release music with various artistes including, Mayorkun, Idowest, and Davido to name a few before dropping his first EP entitled, “All That Matters” in 2021.

Within a year after the release of his first EP, a lot happened and changed the artiste’s life. With the lessons learned, eye-opening experiences, and the understanding that life can unveil itself from different perspectives and corners, Ayanfe has realised that what can be sweet in a moment could also turn sour the next.

Turning his pain into art, and under new management, Apert Media /Alpha Nation, Ayanfe is set to release to the public his upcoming extended playlist spearheaded by his management to reintroduce the artiste in a new light.

The anticipated body of work entitled “Sometimes Sweet, Sometimes Sour” is consisted of four tracks, which have been greatly influenced by his personal life and love life. The EP, according to the artiste showcases his vocal range with songs that are alluring in delivering an experience that is sonically intense and lyrics that sweetly bounce off the rich instrumentals.

