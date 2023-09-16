A man, Ojo Olaoye, has pleaded with Grade A Customary Court, Oja Oba, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State to dissolve his 51-year-old marriage to his wife, Janet Olaoye, on the accounts of stubborness, constant fight, violence and threat to his life.

Ojo in his divorce suit stated that he knew no peace since he got married to Janet after snatching her from another man.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant was defiant and always flouted his orders at all times.

He added that they fought on regular basis because she was not submissive, but chose to rub shoulders with him in the home.

According to him, they both had a misunderstanding a few days before she packed out of his house and that she drew a knife at him.

Ojo also stated that Janet was in the habit of pulling his trousers and dragging him when fighting him.

He added that she would sometimes grab his manhood and would not release him until neighbours came to his rescue.

The plaintiff told the court that the defendant thwarted his destiny and that of their children by raining curses on them on regular basis.

Ojo in addition said Janet was a busy body who went from house to house spreading tales of happenings in their community and likewise divulging secrets in her family.

He told the court that he got his wife arrested and detained by the police the last time she came to his house after she had walked out of their marriage.

Ojo said that Janet complained and quarreled with him throughout the night and therefore denied him a peaceful night rest.





The plaintiff stated that the defendant has pushed him to the wall and that he wanted a clean cut from her.

He, therefore, pleaded with the court to stop her from coming to his house to fight him.

He also appealed to the court to restrain her from harassing or threatening him.

Janet while interjecting, denied all the allegations brought against her and also refused that their marriage be dissolved.

Ojo in his testimony said, “My wife was once married before she moved in with me.

“We did not hold any marital rite before she moved in with me, neither did I pay her bride price.

“We have been married for 51 years and our union is blessed with children.

“I regret ever professing love to my wife. The journey in our marriage has brought for me more pains than joy. Janet is an evil wind that blows no one no good.

“My wife is stubborn and defiant in nature.

“I knew no peace for the decades we lived together because she had no respect for me nor place value on our relationship.

“Janet constantly rubbed shoulders me with in the home and refused to listen to my counsel. She flouted my orders at will.

“Janet is quarellsome and was in the habit of fighting me with dangerous objects.

“She would flare up when angry, grab my trousers and pull me with it all over our apartment.

“Not yet satisfied, she would sometimes grab and pull my manhood, leaving me screaming.

“My wife would refuse to let go until our neighbours rushed in at my cry.

“My wife would wake up early in the day raining curses on me and our children.

“She thwarted my destiny and that of our children with her tongue.

“Janet gave herself a bad name in our neighbourhood before she finally moved to her own house.

“She was a busybody and always went from house to house spreading falsehood.

“Our home was not spared. She opened our family to ridicule as she regularly divulged the family’s secrets to outsiders.

“A few days before she moved out of my house to hers, she fought me nonstop.

“Janet later went for a knife and would have killed me, but for the timely intervention of those around.

“I started enjoying perfect peace in the home after she moved out, but this was interrupted after she called and requested to spend a few nights at my place.

“I agreed on the condition that she maintained peace throughout her stay.

“She agreed and came.

“My lord, hell was let loose the first night my wife spent with me.

“She complained about everything and dug up old issues.

“She wore me out that night and we ended up fighting.

“I got her arrested and detained by the police the following morning.

“My lord, I came to court to avoid sudden death as a result of my wife’s troublesome nature.

“Janet has embarrassed me enough and I want her totally out of my life.

“I pray this honourable court to pronounce our marriage dissolved so that we can go our different ways.

“I again plead that the court restrains her from coming to my house to harassing or threaten me.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case for further hearing for the wife to state her own case.

