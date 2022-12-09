After 40 years, Pretty Okafor acquires corporate edifice for PMAN

After over 40 years of existing without its own property, the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has finally broken the jinx.

Indeed, the PMAN executives led by the president, Mr. Pretty Okafor, are now ready for business having acquired a multi-million-naira corporate edifice in Lekki, Lagos. This, they say, is part of the union’s strategy for the ongoing biometric card registration drive being implemented in conjunction with Zenith Bank.

Speaking on the development, the PMAN president said the decision to acquire a property in highbrow Lekki is borne out of good business sense. According to him, it is to reposition and rebrand the union as well as bridge the gap between PMAN and the new generation artistes.

“We consider it necessary to have a business office that is accessible to the artistes community and corporate sector in Nigeria. We want to ensure that musicians are receiving proper remunerations for their creative works both home and abroad. Through the acquisition of this property, we are sending an important message to Nigerian musicians and the corporate sector that PMAN, the Nigerian music industry powerhouse, is back in business,” he stated.

Okafor explained further that the National Working Committee (NWC) of PMAN deliberately chose Lekki for the new corporate office because it’s the new epicenter of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“You know, our former rented office was located in Ikeja but we decided to acquire our own property in Lekki. It’s a deliberate decision because Lekki is the new hub for the Nigerian music industry. It is the hotbed for the new wave Afrobeats culture. Lekki is where the Gen Zers of Nigerian entertainment reside,” he noted.

Describing the newly acquired corporate office as a fully detached 5-bedroom duplex, the PMAN boss revealed that it is equipped with different ultra-modern facilities including digital music library, radio station, conference rooms, and VIP lounge among others.

“The new PMAN headquarters will have different ultra-modern components including the president’s office, digital music library, conference rooms, VIP lounge, membership registration booth provided by Zenith Bank, and other necessary offices,” Okafor disclosed.

Meanwhile, PMAN has vowed to enhance its presence in all the six geo-political regions of Nigeria, as the association would soon embark on data capturing of its over six million potential members across the country. A date for the formal opening of the new PMAN headquarters will be announced via the association’s official website.