After 20 years, Aliko Dangote retires as chairman of Dangote Sugar

Aliko Dangote is set to retire as Chairman of the Board of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, marking the end of his two-decade leadership of the company.

His retirement will take effect on June 16, 2025, according to a statement signed by the company’s secretary, Temitope Hassan, on Wednesday.

Dangote has led the company since 2005, is widely credited with transforming Dangote Sugar into a market leader in Nigeria’s sugar industry. During his tenure, he oversaw major expansion projects and championed strong corporate governance practices.

“In line with the principles of good corporate governance and succession planning, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc hereby announces the retirement of our esteemed Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON), effective June 16, 2025,” the statement read.

It further highlighted that under his stewardship, the company successfully executed key Backward Integration Projects in Adamawa, Taraba, and Nasarawa States to boost local sugar production and reduce reliance on imports.

Following a thorough selection and transition process, the Board has appointed Arnold Ekpe, an Independent Non-Executive Director and former Group CEO of Ecobank, as the new Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, effective the same date.

“Following a rigorous selection and transition process, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Arnold Ekpe, Independent Non-Executive Director, as the new Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, effective June 16, 2025,” the statement added.

Welcoming Ekpe to his new role, the Board expressed confidence in his ability to lead the company into a new era, while also appreciating Dangote for his visionary leadership.

“We welcome Mr. Ekpe to his new role and look forward to the next chapter in our company’s journey under his leadership. We also express our deep appreciation to Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his years of exemplary service and unwavering commitment to excellence,” the statement concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE