After 18 years of neglect, Oyebanji completes Ado-Ifaki highway

Many residents of Ekiti State are now gushing with indescribable joy over the completion of a major highway they had thought would take eternity to reconstruct and deliver. In the past, the highway had claimed many lives, uncountable number of vehicles got damaged, goods perished among other losses incurred on the road.

But Governor Biodun Oyebanji has succeeded in breaking a long-running jinx on the construction of the Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki highway. It was a jinx that stared the people of the state in their faces, but it met a match in a governor who was determined to ensure that he delivered the project in record time as part of the feats achieved within two-and-half years.

The construction of the dual carriageway which started sometime in 2007 during the administration of former governor, Chief Segun Oni, has lasted not less than five administrations. It was indeed a topsy-turvy experience that had lasted 18 years. It got to a time that people of Ekiti State gave up on the road because work on it became like an endless marathon race.

The project which commenced with the Oni administration was inherited by the first administration of former Governor Kayode Fayemi, second administration former Governor Ayodele Fayose, as well as the second administration of Dr Fayemi and now the Oyebanji administration.

It should be noted that Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki Highway is a Trunk ‘A’ road, otherwise known as federal road and it is a major transportation artery that connects Ado Ekiti, the state capital, with other towns in Ekiti North Senatorial District.

Apart from this, the road also serves a major alternative corridor to reach neighbouring states like Osun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Federal Capital Territory and the northern states. Hence, the people kept wondering why such an important project would suffer such a record delay.

For many residents who are living in Ado Ekiti and working in key institutions like Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti; Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti; Federal University, Oye Ekiti; Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan Ekiti, among others, the road is an indispensable route they must ply on daily basis to reach their destinations.

Before the Oyebanji administration came to office, work on the road project was stalled due to some contractual and legal issues. Determined to ensure that the delay was overcome, the Oyebanji administration decided to confront and surmount the challenges in the interest of road users.

Governor Oyebanji had always maintained that whether any road belongs to the Federal Government or the state government, as long as the road is in Ekiti, it is the people of the state that will be the major beneficiaries if the road is good and that is why his administration will not discriminate in giving such due attention.

Having resolved the knotty issues that held down the project, the governor ensured that the contractor moved back to site to restart the project from the Ado end and the Iworoko end connecting to the Ifaki intersection.

With his avowed steely determination to crack a seemingly hard nut, Governor Oyebanji ensured adequate monitoring of the project with several visits to the site, asking the contractor and the engineers questions and seeking clarifications.

In fact, the several days of rock blasting and using the chips of the rock as the stone base of the highway, especially the lane that had not been concluded, left motorists and commuters wondering what was going on and pondering on when it would be concluded.

The governor, even on days he attended ceremonial functions, would stop his convoy and alight from his official vehicle to assess the level of work carried out in a bid to ensure that the project is completed to the relief of the people in good time.

A drive on the highway today would elicit smiles on the faces of the road users and a sense of delight and fulfillment in their hearts because the patience, inconvenience and perseverance they had endured in the past had paid off.

Both from the Ado end and the Iworoko-Ifaki end, it has been a pleasant story in the past few days that major work has been done on the road which has been crowned with the asphalt overlay.

There are no longer potholes which gave motorists and commuters discomfort. The days of dust are now over; what exists now is a smooth road with a shiny surface owing to the recent overlay of asphalt.

The hard nut of the construction of the highway which has just been cracked by Governor Oyebanji is being celebrated many prominent individuals, communities, drivers, commuters and other people who will benefit from the impact of the road. They are excited by the relief and the new lease of life the road is giving them now after suffering from the terrible condition of its dilapidated state in the past.

Respected community leader, High Chief Laolu Omosilade, said the highway has added to many other legacy projects carried out by Governor Oyebanji for which he would be remembered long after he might have left office as the state helmsman. Chief Omosilade, who holds the title of Sapetu of Afao Ekiti and former Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), hailed the governor for giving his all to the project to bring smiles to the faces of many people in the state.

He said: “When you look around, you will know that Governor Oyebanji has touched and completed all the abandoned projects by all the former governors in the state aside from his own new infrastructural projects. The Ado Iworoko Ifaki Road was nothing to write home about in the past. It’s only God that gave Governor Oyebanji the wherewithal to complete that road.

“With this, I appeal to the people of Ekiti State, especially the electorate to think twice and make a return of massive votes for this workaholic governor of our generation to continue his good deeds for a second term in office, so that Ekiti can be well developed by the grassroots man and leading leader. More so that his activities could be felt in all the strata of life.

“With all these, one needs no wonder to ponder on why all the former governors, various groups and associations, including all sorts of individuals are either craving for or calling for the governor’s second term involvement, thereby turning the state to Oyebanji’s Endorsement and Awards galleria.

“We have even seen instances of where Ekiti people are calling on those still interested in campaigning for the seat of the governor being told to relax and not to waste their money on projects that would not fly. With all the activities of BAO in Ekiti, he is gradually taking over the Architect of Modern Ekitiland.”

A worker at Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, Mrs Ruth Olasehinde, said connecting her place of work on daily basis from Ado Ekiti has now become faster and easier because of the new condition of the road. She praised the Governor for not abandoning the project on account of being a federal road.

She said: “Oyebanji deserves credit for not hiding under the excuse that the highway is a federal road. We know the challenges and issues around federal roads in many part of the country but the governor showed enough commitment to get the job done and this has brought ease to all of us. My journey to work is now faster because the road has been renewed and those of us plying it on daily basis are now enjoying it.”

A commercial driver, Mr Femi Adaralegbe, said he, his colleagues and the passengers they convey on daily basis are happy for the completion of work on the road noting that it has boosted their own vocation and they no longer exercise fear on possible damage to their vehicles.

“Everybody in Ekiti knew the condition of this road. We knew what it used to be but the story has changed. Oyebanji has turned around the condition of this road and that is the reason why driver unions whether NURTW, RTEAN or even okada (commercial motorcycle) riders association are rooting for him. At the right time, we are going to support him with our votes,” Adaralegbe said.

Another resident, Mr Joseph Daramola, noted that the multiplier effects of the newly-reconstructed road would be felt all towns and communities it passes through as it would boost social, economic, educational, tourism and transportation on daily basis adding values to lives and grassroots economy.

“This road that has just been done means a lot not only to the people of Ado, Iworoko and Ifaki alone but to all communities that this road connects. With diversion of more traffic to it with its present state, the towns along the road will feel the impact of economic activities. More people will come to Ekiti from neighbouring states because they will be forced to make use of this road to reach their destinations,” Daramola said.

Governor Oyebanji has done it again and history would be kind to him long after he might have left office. He has proved again what determination and resilience can do. The governor has surmounted a huge barrier and had endured so many inconvenience and sleepless nights to deliver comfort for the people of Ekiti State and others road users passing through the state.

It is noteworthy that this same highway also links with the new Ring Road under construction that connects Iworoko, Are with Ago Aduloju and ultimately on to the Ekiti State International Agro Cargo Airport. The benefits of this Ring Road on completion are mouthwatering and unquantifiable.

The people of Ado Ekiti, Iworoko Ekiti, Ifaki Ekiti and many others who rely on the newly reconstructed highway for daily economic survival cannot wait for its official inauguration to show their joy and appreciation to a governor that has brought ease to them. Finally, the jinx has been broken, the celebration has just begun.

Ogunmola is Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media (Print Media)