After 14 years, Reps set to review civil aviation Acts

Fourteen years after the last review, Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on Aviation will on Tuesday, October 20, begin a process of amending the Civil Aviation Acts 2006 with a three-day public hearing on the six Executive Bills brought to the National Assembly.

The Bills are seeking to amend certain aspects of the Acts establishing the six agencies being superintended by the Ministry of Aviation.

The agencies are: the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA).

Other agencies are: the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria, Accident Investigation Bureau, (AIB) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NIMET).

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji noted that the aviation as a dynamic industry required constant review of their enabling status to ensure that the country keeps to standard.

“I understand that the last review was done about fourteen years ago (2006) and l can tell you that within this period, a lot of changes have happened globally and this must have necessitated the proposed review from the Executive arm”, Nnaji declared.

Nnaji therefore, appealed to the critical stakeholders and the members of the public especially the frequent air travelers/ aviation community to make time to either attend or send well articulated memoranda that will guide the legislators in amending the Acts.

Such according to him would engender robust debate and discussions that will at the end of the day prepare grounds for qualitative amendment Bills that will reposition the country’s air transport sector for a greater future.

He also appealed to the media partners to give the process effective coverage to stimulate public interest towards the amendment.

