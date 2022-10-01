After 12 years, Borno holds independence Day celebration

The Borno government has held the 62nd Independent Anniversary celebration for the first time after 12 years of Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The occasion which was held at Ramat Square, Maiduguri witnessed by a parade by the men and officers of the Nigerian police Force and other dignitaries in attendance.

Speaking at the occasion of the 62 Independence Anniversary, which was held at the Ramat Square, Maiduguri, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum said: “My dear compatriots, today, is another threshold in the history of our great country, Nigeria, as we converged here this morning to commemorate the 62nd Independence Anniversary of our nationhood. I believe this occasion is worthy of celebration by all well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad.”

Governor Babagana Zulum who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur said “regrettably, this auspicious occasion could not hold in Borno State for quite some time, due to the peculiar security challenges bedevilling the State.

“Notwithstanding, today’s celebration is indicative that peace is gradually returning to the state and the country at large, as a result of the successes recorded by the gallant troops of the Nigerian Military and other sister security agencies which steered the State Government to close down all IDP camps in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area as well as voluntary resettlement of many communities across the state.

“They sacrificed their comfort, energy, time and wealth for the country to be independent, united and indivisible entity. As such, we shall not allow these sacrifices to be in vain. It is evident that the administration,” he added.

The Governor said: “It is evident that the administration of His Excellency, President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria has shown a strong commitment

to the indivisibility of Nigeria and ensures that every citizen has access to freedom of life and basic social amenities.

“On this day and in the spirit of rededication, we renew our commitment to confronting the challenges of critical infrastructure destroyed by the decade long. Boko Haram insurgency and explore avenues to create job opportunities for our teeming unemployed youths thereby minimising the upsurge of social vices in the society.

“We remain confident that with the massive investments we have made in the last three years in the expansion and strengthening of our resettlement and recovery effort, we shall succeed in our commitment to provide the dividend of democracy on a sustainable basis and attainment of our Policy Thrust.

“We have a duty to improve on job creation, access to education, healthcare delivery services, security, portable water supply for both human and animal consumptions, among others. We can do these only in a climate of peace and security,” the governor further said.

He enjoined all citizenry to remain united, live peacefully and shun all tendencies capable of plunging the nation into chaos and anarchy as the 2023 general elections are fast approaching and urged all to imbibe the spirit of patriotism and peaceful co-existence for a prosperous nation.

