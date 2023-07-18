Prepare for the ultimate musical extravaganza as Afrozons Soundoff 2023 gears up to electrify the world’s entertainment capital, Dubai!

Afrozons Soundoff 2023 is a premier travel experience that celebrates the Black diaspora and Afrobeat music in Dubai. It is organised by the Dubai Tourism Board in partnership with Afrozons Radio and host Sheila O. It offers travellers with discount packages for a six-night stay in one of the most luxurious cities in the world, with access to concerts, customised tours, five-star hotel accommodations, a desert party, celebrity meet-and-greet and more. Find cheap flights to Dubai now if you’re eager to delve into the pulsating beats and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of African music.

When and where is Afrozons Soundoff 2023 taking place?

Afrozons Soundoff 2023 is taking place in Dubai, UAE, from 27 September 2023 to 3 October 2023. This carefully curated event will showcase the very best of Afrobeat, curated to enchant both newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

Who can attend the Afrozons Soundoff 2023?

Anyone who is interested in Afrobeat music and culture can attend the event. However, there are some eligibility criteria that you need to meet before you can book your package. These are:

You must have a valid passport.

You must have a valid UAE visit visa with basic COVID insurance. You can apply for the visa through Afrozons Soundoff or on your own.

You must agree to the terms and conditions of Afrozons Soundoff and their travel partners.

If you meet these criteria, you can join the Afrozons Soundoff 2023 and enjoy a memorable experience in Dubai with some of the best Afrobeat artists and celebrities.

Some African countries—including Nigeria—are currently banned from applying for UAE tourist or work visas. However, those who already have valid visas or are already in the UAE are not affected by the ban.

What to expect at Afrozons Soundoff 2023?

Luxury hotel stay at Paramount Hotel Dubai

Afrozons Soundoff attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a luxurious 5-star hotel experience at the renowned Paramount Hotel Dubai. Situated in Dubai’s vibrant Business Bay district and conveniently located just 16 km from Dubai International Airport, this iconic hotel promises a taste of Hollywood glamour. Your stay at the Paramount Hotel will be nothing short of spectacular. You can also enjoy delectable Californian-inspired cuisine at various restaurants and bars within the hotel. Additionally, complimentary Wi-Fi will be available for your convenience, allowing you to stay connected while experiencing the unique dine-in cinema experience offered by the hotel.

Curated excursions and tours

Afrozons Soundoff 2023 guarantees an extraordinary blend of culture, beauty, and entertainment in the vibrant city of Dubai. You’ll have the opportunity to explore the city’s iconic attractions through a Dubai Half-Day City Tour led by an English-speaking guide. This tour will take you through Old Dubai, Jumeirah Mosque, and New Dubai, allowing you to experience the rich history and modern marvels of the city. You’ll also have the chance to visit the Gold Souk and Spice Souk, immersing yourself in their authentic charm, with private transfers provided for your convenience.

Cocktail parties, safaris and more

The organizers of Afrozons Soundoff 2023 have curated several exciting activities for attendees. You can embark on a Premium Desert Land Cruiser Safari, which includes a BBQ dinner under the Royal Vision, providing an unforgettable experience in the desert. If you’re looking for a luxurious escape, exclusive Private Yacht brunches and club parties are available, allowing you to revel in style.