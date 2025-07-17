Afropop star Guchi to release new EP July 25

Afropop singer Guchi has officially unveiled her forthcoming EP titled “No Skips, Just Feelings,” which is set for release on July 25, 2025.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the “Shattered” crooner revealed the EP’s cover art, a bold portrait of herself donning sleek purple hair against a soft gradient backdrop ,while inviting fans to pre-save the project.

“7 Tracks, Zero Skips. ‘No Skips, Just Feelings’ The EP , July 25. Pre-save link in bio,” she wrote.

The seven-track EP is expected to deliver an emotionally charged listening experience, with Guchi blending her signature sound of soulful storytelling and infectious melodies.

According to the singer, “No Skips, Just Feelings” will explore the duality of strength and vulnerability, offering fans a musical journey packed with relatable themes and irresistible rhythm.