Nigerian porn star, Afrocandy shares throwback photos of when she was still churchy

By Israel Arogbonlo
Nigerian porn star, Judith Chichi Okpara, popularly called Afrocandy, has shared throwback photos of when she was still ‘born again’.

Afrocandy said the photos were taken as far back as 2022 when she was still being a good wife.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page Friday, she wrote;

“Going through family albums now and found these Major #tbt damn I was being a good wife then, had gone to Church at Leo’s Catholic Church Ikeja Lagos and later went to visit my friend Isabella at Opebi after service then took these pictures, I think it was 2002 or so chai #afrocandy na wah o! More coming once I sort my hackers problem out”

Afrocandy’s marriage crashed in 2007, two years after she joined her ex–husband, Bolton Elumelu Mazagwu, in the United States.

Comments
