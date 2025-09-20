Afrobeats songs dominate UK chart as Rema’s ‘Fun’ debuts at #2

The Afrobeats wave continues to sweep through the UK music scene, with fresh talents and seasoned stars holding firm on the Official Charts Company’s latest ranking.

American singer Odeal’s Miami maintained its No. 1 position for a ninth consecutive week, but it was Nigerian sensation Rema who made headlines with an impressive debut. His new single Fun entered straight at No. 2, shaking up the leaderboard and cementing his global appeal.

South African star Tyla, whose Is It previously peaked at No. 1, slipped one spot to No. 3, while Ayra Starr climbed to No. 4 with the sultry Hot Body, equalling her career-best position. Burna Boy also held steady at No. 5 with Love, as Tyla and Wizkid’s collaboration Dynamite followed closely at No. 6.

Young Jonn and Wizkid’s Cash Flow dropped to No. 7 in its second week, while rising act Fola achieved a career milestone as You leapt into the Top 10 at No. 8.

Afrobeats powerhouse Asake secured two spots in the Top 10, with Badman Gangsta featuring Tiakola at No. 9, and his J Hus collaboration Gold a former chart-topper rounding out the list at No. 10.

