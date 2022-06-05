Afrobeats music is taking over the world stage ― Gregory Agbiriogu

As the Afrobeats music genre continues to gain prominence across the globe, the founder of B.A.D Music, Gregory Ikechi Agbiriogu, has thrown his weight behind the genre, describing it as another big deal for African artistes and urged them to build on the momentum.

With many African artistes, especially Nigerian taking over the world stage and music download platforms taking their music to the next stage with the infusion of Afrobeat into their sound, Agbiriogu stated that the world is fast catching up with the Afrobeat vibes and it is seen in the success of the craft of African artistes.

Speaking about his love for the genre, he added that those who know him and his love for music would attest to the fact that he does not joke with Afrobeat music hence his decision to float a record label that currently houses one of the country’s promising acts, Prowess.

“I am super happy about the prospect of African artistes and the joy it brings seeing Afrobeats taking over the world music. African artistes and the rest of the world should not joke with this big moment because it is what we have always been preaching. Now that we have the attention of the world and what we can call our own, I think it is a step in the right direction and I am proud of what I am seeing on the African continent,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He added that his label, B.A.D Music, which is based in South Africa has come to stay even as it insisted that no label would come close when it comes to quality music delivery and promotion of artists.

“If you have been observing quite closely you will agree with me that we have one of the brightest music acts on our label and he has been doing really well with his music releases and visuals. I am looking forward to more fruitful engagements with him and the label.”