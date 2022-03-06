Afrobeat sound off: D’Banj, others set to thrill fans in Dubai on Monday

The much-anticipated convergence of the global Afrobeat community in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates tagged the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff, will hold on Monday.

The event put together by the Dubai Tourism and Economy Department in conjunction with American Afrobeat promoters, AfroZons will have on the bandstand, Popular Afrobeat sensation, D’Banj, along with Afrobeat DJs and artists from around the world. The list includes DJ K Ceaser, DJ Nickie, Aya Ito, DJ Nosike, and Stonebwoy.

The AfroZonsDXB Desert Party is also being attended by 20 Journalists from across Africa.

According to the organisers, the journalists “will not only experience the glamour of the Soundoff but will also tell the stories of participants and create a lasting memory.”

Apart from the journalists, Radio Hosts, Celebrities and Key Opinion Leaders in the Afrobeat community from across the globe are already in Dubai to join Afro beat celebrities from around the world to go through what the Dubai Tourism and Economy Department and Afrozons promised would be “a mind-blowing tour of Dubai.”

Journalists already in Dubai were on Friday conducted round the Museum of the Future, an architectural masterpiece rising 77 metres above the ground which was unveiled last February by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Speaking with journalists on the eve of Monday’s event, the multiple award-winning Afrobeat superstar, D’Banj said he looks forward to Monday’s performance as Dubai has inspired him in various ways.

