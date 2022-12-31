Afro-Pop singer, Tyler Vybes, debuts 7 tracks in Concert

Afro-Pop star, Oluwadamilare Mogaji, popularly known as Tyler Vybes, during the week debuted seven new tracks ahead of his upcoming extended play (EP) album to be released in 2023.

The album, entitled, “Homework’ comprises Afro beat and Afro-Soul genres of music that discuss various impactful topics ranging from those that impact on societal values to politics with nice groovy vocals.

The groovy 15 year -old Nigerian- American,a Senior Secondary School Student in Abuja keeps an exceptional performance in both academic and Stage performances.

Mogaji, who displays a lot of charisma and finesse during the concert, intends to distinguish himself in the Nigerian Music Industry with unique music that will keep audience of all spheres including the young and old happy to listen to his music.

“It’s a lot of hardwork and then sacrifice; in the next five years, I see myself at the O2 Arena Stage,I see a Wizkid, Burna-boy, Ashake, Rhema; I’ll distinguish myself with quality music, in a way that all spheres of people can listen, watch and enjoy my music.

“I love singing and writing but I love to sing more. I play football really well ,I game, I love coding, I’ll advice young people who want to be like me to stay off drugs and have God in mind because only God can crown your efforts with success,” he added.

Mr Bola Mogaji, Chief Executive Officer, Hastag Entertainment and Trybe Vybes Manager, who doubles as his father, said the concert was a visual document to showcase Tyler’s talent.

“I intend to present top record labels and global distribution companies who may be interested in partnering with us on the TYLER VYBE journey.”

“At 15 , the Afro-Pop and Afro-Soul genres of music has found a new exceptional talent in Tyler Vybe. You needed to have been at his sell-out concert in Abuja.

“It was a night to behold, full of new amazing music, energy, stage presence, and great connections with the fans,” he aded.





Born in the United States of America, to a Yoruba father and an Igbo Mother, he only moved to Nigeria when he was 7 years of age.

