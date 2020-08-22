Afro-cyborg star, Mr Dutch drops ‘Mamacita’ video

Music act, Mr Dutch has released the anticipated visuals for his latest single, ‘Mamacita’, a song which has been praised for its addictive Afrobeat and Ampiano house fusion.

Since its release, the track, which was produced by popular beat maker, Masterkraft, has been trending on Audiomack and has featured on Apple Music charts, among other global music platforms.

Speaking with Tribune Online, the singer, born Bright Ukpabi, said the inspiration for Mamacita came about during a late-night recording session at Masterkraft’s studio.

“There is an artwork in Masterkraft’s studio, of an African woman. We saw that artwork which brought about ‘Mamacita’ in my head. The artwork inspired the whole song. It’s a fantasy about strong African women who could come change life and bring some balance to it.

“When you listen to the lyrics, you will understand the role Mamacita plays in the life of the Afro Cyborg. Mamacita is helping Afro Cyborg discover another part of himself which is that of strength. That’s the power of Mamacita,” Mr Dutch added.

The singer who is the owner of his own record label, ‘Dutch Dreams Records’ further disclosed that Afro Cyborg is the fictional discovery of Mr Dutch and the title to his upcoming debut project.

Speaking on the Aje-directed video, Mr Dutch said: “I want people to see themselves in a different form, I want people to understand that some parts of us are yet to be discovered and only with the right energy, the right vibe, right place and the right time will we be shown this super magnificent part of us.”

Prior to ‘Mamacita’, Mr Dutch has multiple singles which include ‘Eno finish’ featuring Burna Boy, to his credit as the artiste appears intent on living up to fans’ expectations of him as a serial hitmaker.

