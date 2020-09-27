AFRIMMA : Tiwa, Alade, Burna Boy, Davido make list

The countdown is on to the 7th edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA) as African music stars gear up for the coveted award.

The award ceremony creates a platform to promote the diversity of African music by bringing top African talents across the world on the same stage to celebrate African music.

Every year, African music unearths new talents and the past year is no different with different stars blowing up from South Africa to Chad, Benin to Madagascar and so on.

This year’s nominees list features a raft of established talents but also stars a host of new talents in what seems to be a major paradigm shift on the African music scene.

Revered names like Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Aya Nakamura, Soraia Ramos, Davido, Master KG all earned nominations while newbies like Oxlade, J Derobie, Zeynab and so on got their first AFRIMMA nominations. This year promises to be a lot of fun and excitement with many new names propping up the list as well as musical behemoths who have maintained an unbelievable run of consistency.

The African Muzik Magazine Awards AFRIMMA has unlocked a new level with the announcement of its first Virtual Awards show. The 7th Edition of the music award in Diaspora sponsored by Majority is set to be a virtual affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this is not going to stop AFRIMMA from flying the African cultural flag as we countdown to an epoch and history making event on November 15th, 2020.

The AFRIMMA Virtual Awards 2020 is set to be the first of its kind in the African music world with performances coming from different artists around the world and audience catching the performances, speeches and award presentations on multiple streaming devices.

NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…

Nigeria To Sell Petrol Less Than N100 Per Litre ― Buhari’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has said that plans were on the way for Nigeria to sell petrol less than N100 per litre. Senator Enang said as soon as local refineries begin operation…

Ondo 2020: PDP not divided over Jegede ― Campaign organisation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday…

Stop harassing Mailafia, Secondus tells DSS

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to refrain from further harassment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia…

Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…