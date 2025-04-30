AFRIMA 2025: Lagos ready to host Africa – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos, the bustling cultural and commercial heartbeat of Nigeria, is once again set to host Africa’s most prestigious music celebration, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu officially declared the state’s readiness to welcome the rest of the continent and the world for the 2025 edition of the award ceremony.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who made the declaration when he received a high-powered delegation from the African Union and the AFRIMA International Committee in his office on Tuesday, said Lagos is more than prepared to roll out the red carpet for the rest of Africa in a demonstration of the state’s status as the creative and cultural capital of the continent.

Sanwo-Olu stated that Lagos’ acceptance to host AFRIMA 2025 aligns perfectly with his administration’s vision to make the creative and tourism industries major pillars of the state’s development drive.

He noted that his government has made significant investments in the creative industry, recognising it as a key component of its THEMES agenda. He expressed his admiration for the flourishing creative ecosystem that nurtures talent, attracts global attention, and drives economic growth—outcomes he attributed to deliberate efforts by his administration.

“I am impressed by the diversity and calibre of the members of the AFRIMA International Committee. Seeing representatives from countries like Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, and South-Africa is a strong affirmation that AFRIMA is a global pan-Africa initiative, it is a true continental platform,” Sanwo-Olu said as he welcomed the team.

“One of the key pillars of our administration’s development agenda is the creative industry. Since I took office, we’ve been intentional about building a vibrant creative ecosystem supporting film, music, fashion, photography, and cultural tourism. This year, Lagos will be at the Cannes Film Festival, and in October 2025, we’ll host the E1 world championship, Africa’s first international water sports event right here in Lagos. Our packed creative calendar is a strategic effort to position the state as Africa’s cultural and creative capital.”

