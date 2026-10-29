AFRIDEX 2026: Qatar’s Barzan Holdings to strengthen defence partnerships with Nigeria

Barzan Holdings, Qatar’s premier national defence and security company, showcased its advanced defence technologies and industrial capabilities at the 2026 Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) in Lagos.

This event is part of Barzan’s efforts to promote defence innovation, enhance industry collaboration and support Nigeria’s evolving security needs.

As a key sponsor of the exhibition, Barzan Holdings engaged with Nigerian defence stakeholders to explore opportunities for commercial, technological and industrial collaboration across its four business sectors: weapons and ammunition, advanced technology, platforms, and services, support and accessories.

In addition to supplying equipment, Barzan offers comprehensive capabilities across the defence lifecycle, including training, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and technical support.

The company’s portfolio features unmanned surface vessels and unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and intelligence missions, as well as command-and-control systems designed to enhance situational awareness and support operational decision-making.

The exhibition also highlighted Barzan Holdings’ weapons portfolio, which includes the Q1 Corner rifle and the newly launched BIG556 rifles, available in 4.5-inch and 7-inch configurations, all designed and manufactured in Qatar.

During the event, Engineer Thamer Al Emadi, the Regional General Manager for Africa at Barzan Holdings and Managing Director of DICON-SUR, emphasised the importance of the exhibition as a platform for engaging with key defence stakeholders, showcasing the company’s technological capabilities, and identifying potential areas for collaboration that align with Nigeria’s defence priorities.

Al Emadi stated that advanced technology is crucial for addressing evolving regional security threats and operational demands.

He expressed Barzan Holdings’ commitment to supporting the local industry through technological expertise, industrial cooperation and tailored solutions to meet Nigeria’s operational requirements.

“We are here at AFRIDEX to discuss Nigeria’s defense needs and explore how Barzan Holdings can assist through the supply of modern defense products and services, alongside potential industrial and technology partnerships.

“We are dedicated to developing solutions that address the specific needs of the Nigerian Defence Forces and contribute to strengthening the country’s sovereign security,” he said.