Africa’s overreliance on foreign aid, poor leadership, corruption, and a flawed democratic system have been linked to the continent’s lack of progress.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo stated this on Thursday while speaking on the state of Africa at the 32nd Annual Meeting of Afreximbank in Abuja.

Obasanjo said Africa’s most populous and resource-rich countries have failed to achieve meaningful growth due to systemic inefficiencies and misguided governance.

He highlighted that countries like Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Africa ought to be leading the continent’s development given their demographic, resource, or economic strengths, and added that instead, these countries’ growth have has been retarded.

He admitted that although Egypt has made notable progress, others have either regressed or stagnated over the past three decades, often taking two steps forward and one step back, and described these countries as ‘lions’ that are not moving economically or politically enough to uplift smaller or less endowed African states.

Obasanjo stressed that the potential for collective African progress remains dim unless these countries begin to show meaningful growth and leadership, arguing that Nigeria, in particular, has immense potential but remains shackled by corruption, ignorance, and a persistent dependence on foreign assistance.

Condemning the prevailing trend among African leaders of seeking foreign loans and aid instead of harnessing the continent’s internal wealth and capacity, Obasanjo said, “We all rush to China to borrow $20 billion, yet one African country alone can generate that kind of money domestically. But we won’t because we’re addicted to foreign help. That is not how we will move forward”.

Obasanjo blamed this failure on a fundamental lack of economic literacy among African leaders, arguing that many do not have a firm grasp of the workings of the global economy and are therefore ill-equipped to position their countries competitively.

He said, “How much of the world do our leaders even understand; If we understand it, we will get things right not just nationally, but at the community, subregional, and continental levels.”

Obasanjo said, apart from economic concerns, the Western liberal democracy inherited from colonial powers has not delivered the governance outcomes Africa needs.

He pointed out that democracy on the continent is being reduced to ‘monetocracy’, a system where money determines leadership and frowned at the winner-takes-all mentality that leaves opposition parties disenfranchised and democratic processes hollow.

Obasanjo stated, “We must interrogate this borrowed system and reimagine a governance structure that works for us, one rooted in our realities, values, and aspirations.”

He called for urgent and deeper collaboration among African leaders, noting that unity and cooperation are essential to tackle cross-border challenges and drive meaningful development.

Also, he stressed the need for a continental agricultural revolution, citing Ethiopia’s success in wheat production as a model for the rest of Africa, and said, “If Ethiopia can transform itself into a wheat-exporting country, so can others. That’s the kind of story we need to replicate continent-wide”.

The former President projected that Africa could save at least $40 billion annually if it achieved food self-sufficiency, and urged governments to prioritise investment in agriculture, not just for economic gain but also to ensure food security, reduce import dependence, and generate employment for millions.

Furthermore, he said the need to strengthen intra-African trade by adopting local currencies for transactions, noting that reducing the continent’s dependence on the U.S. dollar in trade would bolster regional economic resilience and promote African financial sovereignty.

Obasanjo also urged African leaders to embrace transformative reforms, saying, “We need bold action, internal reflection, and the political courage to change the systems that are failing us. Until the ‘lions’ begin to move, the rest of the continent will remain stuck in place.”

