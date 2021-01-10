Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3 million ― Africa CDC

By Tribune Online
An elderly woman covers her face with a makeshift mask as people queue to collect social grants and shop during a 21 day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, March 31, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent has reached 3,021,769 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 72,121.

A total of 2,450,492 people were infected with COVID-19 and have recovered across the continent as of Sunday morning.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, and Ethiopia.

