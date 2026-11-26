AFRICA’S ambition to unlock its estimated $3.4 trillion market potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is being threatened by weak supply chains, poor transport infrastructure and heavy dependence on imported essential commodities, Director-General of the African Centre for Supply Chain, Dr Obiora Edwin Madu, has warned.

He disclosed that approximately 80 per cent of African countries were net importers of refined petroleum, while the continent also relied heavily on foreign sources for medicines, vaccines and fertilisers, exposing its economies to global supply disruptions and price volatility.

Madu, who spoke at a virtual conference titled: Resilience Is Not a Warehouse: Building African Supply Chains That Survive the Next Shock, said Africa’s inability to develop resilient supply chain systems could undermine its competitiveness and prevent it from fully benefiting from the AfCFTA.

He noted that despite the continent’s enormous natural resources and market potential, intra-African trade accounted for only 14.4 percent of its total trade, while 85.6 per cent was conducted with countries outside the continent.

According to him, more than half of Africa’s external trade is concentrated in just five economies outside the continent, a development that exposes regional economies to external shocks and limits the benefits of economic integration.

He further disclosed that Africa accounted for only 3.3 per cent of global exports in 2024, despite the enormous opportunities offered by the continental free trade agreement.

The supply chain expert said successive global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the 2026 Middle East conflict, had exposed the continent’s structural weaknesses in energy security, food production, healthcare supplies and international logistics.

He explained that while the pandemic exposed Africa’s dependence on imported medicines and medical supplies, the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted grain and fertiliser markets, pushing up food and transportation costs.

The latest Middle East conflict, he added, had further heightened concerns over energy supplies, fertiliser trade routes and international shipping networks.

Madu regretted that many of the vulnerabilities exposed by previous crises remained unresolved, arguing that African governments and businesses were still responding to disruptions rather than building systems capable of anticipating and managing future shocks.

He said 29 African currencies had weakened, increasing the cost of imported food, fuel and fertiliser, while fuel accounted for between 30 and 55 per cent of operating costs for some African airlines, compared with the global average of 20 to 30 per cent.

On the continent’s logistics challenges, he disclosed that road transportation accounted for 29 per cent of the cost of goods traded within Africa, compared with seven per cent for goods traded outside the continent.

He cited congestion at the Kasumbalesa border post in 2023, where it took 20 days to cover the last 95 kilometres, as evidence of the high cost of moving goods across African borders.

He identified inefficient port operations, inadequate road networks and cumbersome customs procedures as major obstacles to regional trade and investment.

Madu lamented that Nigeria, despite its strategic location as a potential logistics hub for West and Central Africa, had lost significant transshipment business to Togo, particularly for goods destined for Sahel countries.

He attributed the development to weaknesses in port efficiency, customs procedures and connectivity between seaports and inland markets.

Madu also warned that climate change was increasing supply chain costs, with African countries losing between two and five per cent of their Gross Domestic Product annually to climate extremes.

He estimated that sub-Saharan Africa would require between $30 billion and $50 billion annually for climate adaptation over the next decade.

To address the challenges, he urged African governments and businesses to move beyond stockpiling essential commodities and invest in infrastructure, alternative supply routes, diversified sourcing networks and technology-driven logistics systems.

“Inventory is a buffer. It is not resilience,” he said, stressing that warehouses and emergency stockpiles alone could not protect economies without efficient infrastructure and systems to sustain the movement of essential goods.

He outlined a five-pillar framework, tagged RAPID, comprising Resilience Architecture, Agile Response Protocols, Performance Intelligence, Integration Command and Dynamic Continuity.

He also recommended regionalising production and sourcing networks, connecting transport infrastructure, digitising trade and logistics intelligence, strengthening institutions and directing capital towards critical infrastructure.