African youth urged to harness technology for agricultural transformation

Young agri-innovators across Africa have been called upon to leverage technology and innovation to drive a sustainable agricultural revolution, as the third day of the African Conference on Agricultural Technology (ACAT) 2025 unfolded with a strong focus on mentorship, innovation, and inclusive growth in the agri-sector.

Speaking at a morning session of the youth mentorship program, Dr. Mark Bagabe, Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, encouraged young people to work smart and take advantage of platforms like ACAT to form partnerships, build networks, and close the employment gap through agribusiness.

He emphasized the role of youth as catalysts in addressing the continent’s pressing food and nutrition security challenges.

Dr. Canisius Kanangire, Executive Director of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), buttressed Bagabe’s as he said “Africa has the land, the people, and the political will.

“What remains is for young innovators to sharpen complementary skills, especially communication, to attract funding and lead the charge in feeding the continent,” he said.

The day’s plenary, titled “Last Mile Delivery: Commercialization and Scaling of Ag-Tech Solutions”, highlighted the need for data-driven, farmer-centric approaches to ensure rural farmers benefit from modern technologies.

Dr. Kayode Sanni, Project Manager at AATF, showcased AI-powered soil sensors from the Climate Smart Remote Sensing Project in the Rice Value Chain, illustrating how precision agriculture is helping farmers adapt to climate change.

Discussions also explored the rollout of biotech innovations like pest-resistant cowpea, which can save up to 90 percent of harvests, underlining the need for responsible and inclusive commercialization.

In another session themed “Leveraging Ag-Tech for Sustainable Agriculture,” panelists spotlighted Africa’s youth as increasingly tech-savvy and capable of transforming agriculture into a lucrative and appealing sector.

However, they emphasized that success hinges on developing adaptable skillsets and called for more mentorship, funding tolerance for start-up risks, and a stronger storytelling culture to inspire more youth to join the sector.

The panel on “Beyond the Pilot, Scaling Ag-Tech Solutions” stressed the importance of scaling successful pilot projects through strategic planning, inclusive innovation, and digital platforms that integrate the entire agricultural value chain.

Contributors included top voices from the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board, Sasakawa, African Food Systems Forum, and Boston Consulting Group.

Meanwhile, the session on “Licensing and IP: Access to Proprietary Traits and Germplasm” underscored the need to strengthen intellectual property protections in Africa’s agricultural ecosystem.

Delegates were urged to support researchers with incentives and equip institutions with the capacity to secure patents and licenses that benefit both innovators and farmers.

As ACAT 2025 continues, the central message remains that Africa’s agricultural future lies in the hands of its youth, and technology, innovation, and strategic collaboration are the keys to unlocking that potential.

