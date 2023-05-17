Celebrated Public Sector Turnaround Expert, technocrat and columnist, Dr Dakuku Peterside is to speak at the Center for Pan-African and Peace Studies (CePAPS) of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja.

The Center will be hosting a special event to celebrate Africa Day 2023 edition on May 25.

This year’s theme is “Afrocentric Architecture Defined: Developing New Landscapes for Nigeria Today, Tomorrow & Beyond” and “The Future of Africa & Nigeria’s Leadership Role.”

Dr Peterside will speak on “The Future of Africa and Nigeria’s Leadership Role,” where he is expected to identify the parameters of global and continental leadership and try to locate Nigeria in the African nexus of power and leadership.

Until recently, Peterside was the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) where he took the agency to national and international reckoning.

The occasion would feature expert speakers and panelists who are set to discuss the importance of Afrocentric architecture in developing new landscapes for Nigeria and the role that Nigeria can play in shaping the future of Africa.

The event will take place both on-site at the NNPC Hall at the AUST campus in Abuja, as well as zoom online connect as a hybrid format by 11am.

The lecture, which is open to the public, is designed to be an interactive and engaging experience for all attendees and would afford all participants the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field of architecture and leadership.

The CePAPS is a leading research Center of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja dedicated to promoting Pan-African and peace studies throughout the continent.

The center is committed to advancing knowledge and understanding of Africa’s history, culture, and traditions, and to promoting sustainable development and social justice throughout the continent.

With its commitment to research and education, CePAPS is helping to shape the future of Africa and to ensure that the continent remains a vibrant and dynamic place for generations to come.





Dakuku Peterside Media Team

May 17, 2023.