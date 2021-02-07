African Union may be irrelevant without reforms ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, warned that the African Union (AU) would become stale, except it becomes more result-oriented.

He has, therefore, called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the organisation to make it more functional in meeting targets,

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) to the president, said the call is contained in an intervention at the ongoing two-day 34th Summit of the AU, held virtually.

It quoted the president as saying:

“As your excellences are no doubt aware, global realities demand that the AU be overhauled if it must remain relevant in intergovernmental processes. We must work concertedly to ensure a productive, self-sufficient and purpose-driven organisation that will fully serve the interests of the people.

“As we commence the operationalization of this new structure and system, Nigeria demands a truly reformed, efficient and effective AU Commission, one that is fully committed to the discharge of its duties and responsibilities.’’

President Buhari commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for presenting a special report on the need to reform the AU.

He also appreciated the support of Heads of State and Government of the AU in the election of Amb Bankole Adeoye as Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

President Buhari noted, with gratitude, the overwhelming and historic endorsement of the ambassador with 55 votes, an indication that all the members voted while congratulating the career diplomat, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA.

Buhari urged Amb Adeoye to deploy his knowledge and experience in foreign policy and diplomacy, particularly on bilateral and multilateral issues, to bring value to the new position, with an assurance of the country’s support.

The President congratulated all elected members of the African Union Commission, 2021, which include the Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chad, and Deputy Chairman, Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Rwanda.

