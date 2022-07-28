African Union Forum: ImpactHER named best Women SME support organisation in Africa

IMPACTHER, a non-governmental organisation that has impacted over 45,000 female SMEs across 53 African countries was awarded “Best Women SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) Support Organisation in Africa” at the just concluded African Union Forum in Egypt.

The event, themed, ‘Economic Empowerment of SMEs, Women and Youth Entrepreneurs to Realise Africa’s Industrialisation in the Context of the Integrated Market,’ took place at the Grand Nile Hotel, in Cairo.

The African Union Forum was organised with the objective of promoting, upskilling and strategising for a better, more inclusive African SME sector to realise Africa’s industrialisation in the context of the integrated market.

The awards ceremony recognised individuals, institutions, organisations, government agencies and SMEs that have distinguished themselves, by the quality and usefulness of their operational models, design, implementation and overall impact of their policies on the development of SMEs in Africa.

Known for creating interventions focused on increasing financial inclusion of female entrepreneurs in Africa, ImpactHER was given the award for the Best Women SME Support organisation in Africa in recognition of its impact-driven initiatives that have helped women business owners achieve their economic potential across Africa.

Speaking on the award, the founder of ImpactHER, Efe Ukala, said, “It has been a privilege to serve African women and be challenged to design innovative solutions. “It has been an exciting journey so far, and I look forward to being of continuous service to our beloved continent, Africa.

“It’s also been an incredible opportunity to work with a dynamic and talented team, from ImpactHER’s Director, Kenechi Ezekika; country representatives, Onie Bayode and Maame Mintah; and members of our Wise Council – H.E, Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, and Patricia Obozuwa, to improve the economic narrative of women business owners in Africa.

“We thank the African Union and All African Association for Small and Medium Enterprises for this recognition. We pledge to continuously serve as a pillar of support to women-led small and medium sized businesses in Africa and that no woman that reaches out to us shall ever walk alone.”

ImpactHER was founded as a result of the wide financing gender gap in Africa and has continued to provide women-led SMEs in Africa with the skills and support they need to grow their businesses.

Such support includes access to financial opportunities, investor-readiness training, mentorship, market access, and other forms of support services such as business registration, branding, and website development.