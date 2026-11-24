African tourism leaders, policymakers and traditional rulers have called for visa-free movement, stronger air links and coordinated investment policies to unlock the continent’s tourism potential.

The call came at the 2nd Africa Tourism Dialogue, held on November 12 at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa themed “Unlocking Africa’s Tourism Potential Through Visa Exemption, Seamless Air Connectivity and Sustainable Economic Development.”

Organised by the Africa-International Tourism and Economic Council (AITEC World), the high-level forum brought together government officials, tourism professionals, traditional leaders, investors and international partners.

Speakers at the event agreed that Africa’s tourism sector could not achieve its full economic impact while travellers, businesses and investors faced restrictive visa regimes, weak airline connectivity and fragmented policies.

President of AITEC World, Ambassador Dine Bouraima, urged African governments to adopt policies that make travel easier and create a more attractive environment for tourism investment.

Other speakers, including former Sierra Leone Tourism Minister, Dr Memunatu Pratt, and the Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, Dr Olayiwola Awakan, stressed the need to move from broad discussions about Africa’s tourism potential to coordinated and practical action.

The dialogue also explored opportunities in Africa’s blue economy, including coastal and marine tourism, inland waterways, maritime transport and conservation, while Dr Chizoba Anyinka of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) urged governments to incorporate water-based tourism into national and continental development strategies.

A ministerial roundtable examined how tourism can drive employment, entrepreneurship, foreign investment and regional integration. Participants highlighted the importance of good governance, infrastructure, women’s empowerment and stronger cooperation between governments and private-sector operators.

The event announced Benin, Rwanda, Kenya and The Gambia as nominees for the 2027 African Mobility Excellence Awards, which recognise countries advancing accessible travel, efficient entry procedures and visitor-friendly mobility policies.