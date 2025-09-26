African stories are becoming a dominant force in global entertainment — Jeffery Ebhodaghe

Ehijie Jeffery Ebhodaghe, popularly known as Director Jeffwise, is poised to change the future of African storytelling. From Edo State to the global stage in the United Kingdom, Jefferey’s journey is one of determination and purpose. In this exclusive interview, by ADERONKE ADESANYA he shares his early memories, the challenges of building a career in media and entertainment, his recent award in the UK and his vision for the future of African storytelling.

What influenced you to venture into media and entertainment?

My story is quite interesting. I started my media career from the church. I began as a camera operator, but over time, I grew curious about editing, directing and technical broadcasting. My years at Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, where I studied Political Science, allowed me to serve in the Winners chapel media department, deepening my technical skills. I realised then that media was not just about pictures, it was about inspiring people and telling stories that connect cultures.

What challenges did you face growing up as a media entrepreneur in Nigeria?

While in Nigeria, the biggest challenge was capital. Professional cameras, switchers and editing equipment were too expensive. Lack of infrastructure, particularly electricity, made things harder.

Even with great ideas, funding and government support for media projects were limited. Here in the United Kingdom, the challenges are different. There are issues of racial discrimination and the constant hustle to raise funds for high-capital projects. But each challenge has made me more resilient and innovative.

You are now in the UK and flying Nigeria’s flag as a global citizen. What encourages you to still represent your country of birth on foreign soil?

I am proud of my Nigerian identity. Our communal spirit, resilience, and never-give-up attitude

inspire me. Representing Nigeria abroad means telling authentic stories about our culture, values, and human resourcefulness. It is both a privilege and a responsibility to showcase that side of Nigeria, and I carry it with pride.

You just received an award at the Africa-UK Trade and Investment Awards. Tell us about your nomination and how you feel receiving the award.

I must tell you, receiving this award was a humbling experience. It recognised my work in promoting creativity, inclusiveness and innovation in the media space. It was an encouragement and validation that our efforts to tell African stories and contribute to the UK economy are being noticed. To be acknowledged on such a global stage inspires me to keep pushing boundaries.

How does receiving this award motivate you for greater achievements?

It’s a reminder that to whom much is given, much is expected. This award motivates me to make greater impact, not just for myself, but for the younger generation of Africans who need inspiration. I want them to see that it is possible to dream big, start small, and achieve greatness. My message to them is simple; believe in your vision, work hard, and never settle for less.

Describe your experience doing entertainment business in Nigeria and in the UK…

Nigeria has a vibrant creative industry, but the lack of infrastructure, capital, and government support makes it tough. Still, Nigerians are communal, if your idea is compelling, people rally behind you. In the UK, the challenge lies in building trust and navigating a conservative environment. Relationships take longer to build, and time management is critical, as everything is tightly scheduled. Both countries, however, have given me invaluable lessons and opportunities for growth.

You are about to release a movie. Tell us about it.

Yes, my team and I are excited about this upcoming project. It is a Nigerian-British short film that explores themes of migration, faith, and cultural integration. The story follows Nigerians navigating life in the UK while balancing Christian values, the struggle for survival, and the cultural shock of moving into a multicultural society. It’s about resilience, morality, and the importance of holding on to values while adapting to new environments.

Now that Nollywood has achieved global recognition, how can entertainers abroad benefit from the industry’s success?

Nollywood’s global recognition is a blessing. It sets a standard for excellence in storytelling, visuals, and sound, which we abroad can build upon. Being linked to Nollywood gives us credibility on international platforms. It also opens doors for collaborations, global recognition, and acceptance of our work. Nollywood’s success has set a path for African filmmakers everywhere.

With increased collaboration among Nigerian entertainment stakeholders in the UK, what future do you foresee for exporting homegrown content?

The future is bright. Partnerships with Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC, ITV, film schools, councils, and cultural theaters, art centers are opportunities to take African stories further. Homegrown content has global appeal, and with collaboration, we can ensure higher quality and wider reach.

Our vision is not just about films but about a full creative ecosystem; broadcasting, live video productions, company branding, advertising, and training. I see African stories becoming a dominant force in global entertainment.

Asides your proposed movie release, what’s next for you?

Beyond filmmaking, I’m focused on expanding Jeffwise media global. We are building a multimedia academy to train thousands of young people in digital media, broadcast engineering, film production and creative arts. I also plan to expand operations into Europe, America, and Asia, while strengthening youth empowerment initiatives in Africa. My mission is to continue telling untold African stories, using media and technology to inspire, educate and empower.

Tell us a bit about yourself; memories of early life and growing up.

I was born in Iki Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria. My childhood was in Uromi, where I attended Ogbidi Learning Centre and later Ufua Memorial Secondary School. Education was a family legacy; my grandfather was a principal, my grandmother a head teacher, and my mother an administrative staff with the local government. This upbringing instilled discipline and the value of learning in me. At just 14, I joined the media department of Living Faith Church in Uromi. Watching cameras capture live church services fascinated me, sparking the passion that shaped my career.