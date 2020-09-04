African Kids Fashion Week ‘The showcase’ holds online competition

The African Kids Fashion Week is an event created to showcase and promote the best of African fashion for children, with this year’s edition themed ‘The showcase’.

This year’s edition gave African kids the platform to showcase the best of African fashion inspired by the rich and diverse African culture with traditional fabrics in a creative and stylish way.

The competition was held virtually, where contestants with the highest likes and engagement online became the African Kids Fashion Week (showcase) winner.

The event gave children between the ages of four to 12 years the opportunity to showcase the best of African fashion inspired by the rich and diverse cultures in Africa.

According the organisers, the online event started with an entry which started on August 9 and closed on August 22. Voting started on August 23 and ended on August 29. The voting was filled with interesting activities as contestants scrambled for votes from all over the world. Some Nigerian celebrities also joined in the competition by endorsing their chosen candidates to win the competition

The winner for this year’s edition was June Wisse coming first and second runner-up were Jayson Egbon and Oladeji Excel respectively.

Speaking with the creative director of the event, Mr Ajibola Akande, he said that the African Kids Fashion Week is an event created to showcase the best of African fashion for kids. “This year’s edition ‘The showcase’ aims to build the attitude and develop personality for the young African to love and embrace African attires.

He further explained the economic value of the project which is aimed at retaining the foreign exchange that goes out of Africa within Africa.

He said, “billions of dollars goes out of Africa from the children fashion industry and one of the main objectives of the African Kids Fashion Week is to help retain those funds within Africa. When the children grow up wearing African fashion, they will definitely stick to it when they are of age. Imagine all the children in Africa wearing African fashion, you can not imagine how much that will contribute to the African economy in terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

This year’s African Kids Fashion Week was powered by Smartcode Africa.

