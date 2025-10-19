African founders, creatives need good marketing systems to compete globally —Olajide

Victoria Olajide is the founder of TVOTRIBE, a product marketing leader and a createch strategist. She also leads product and content marketing at Devcenter. In this interview with KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about how marketing impacts African businesses, among other issues.

AS a tourism graduate, what spurred your interest in marketing, and how did you acquire the expertise for the work?

Tourism taught me about people and how emotions, culture, and experience inform decision-making. I became fascinated with what makes people choose one destination, product, or idea over another. That curiosity naturally evolved into marketing, because marketing, at its core, is about connection, understanding people, and creating systems that move them towards a value offering.

I started with content marketing, helping small creative businesses in Nigeria build brand visibility online. Over time, I transitioned into product marketing, where I could merge creativity with data and storytelling with systems. I worked across startups and tech companies, leading marketing strategies that improved customer acquisition, brand growth, and product adoption.

My expertise was developed through practice, mentorship, and self-learning, studying marketing psychology, user behaviour, and growth systems, then testing them through real campaigns. The combination of creativity and analytical thinking became my signature approach to handling campaigns and general marketing initiatives.

What makes your marketing niche or strategy unique, and what societal and business impact are you making in this field?

My marketing philosophy merges creativity, systems thinking, and technology. I design frameworks that connect stories to systems. Most people develop product or service purchase patterns that are similar to others in the same group. Using this information, I build scalable marketing models that help businesses grow sustainably while creating emotional resonance with their audiences.

More personally, my work has been focused on accessibility and inclusion, helping African founders and creatives use marketing systems to compete globally. I have designed programmes like Devblog Accelerator, which equips African developers to grow thought leadership and visibility in global tech. Marketing, to me, is not just about selling; it’s about enabling participation in the global economy.

Most people do not know what marketing is as a business and how it can help their work or brand. How would you explain it to a layman and convince him to leverage it to grow his business?

Marketing is simply how your value meets the world. It’s not running ads, content creation, or social media posts; it’s the strategy behind how you communicate what you do, who it’s for, and why it matters. I usually explain it as storytelling with structure.

If you have a great product but no marketing, it’s like having a beautiful store in the middle of a desert; no one will find it. Marketing ensures visibility, builds trust, and keeps customers coming back. Every business, no matter the size, needs marketing because it places your product in the hands of your users and also helps you get enough data to consistently have them patronise you.

Contemporary marketing strategy leverages technology, storytelling, and cultural intelligence. From your experience, do you think most Nigerian marketers are utilising these tools well to showcase their personal and business brands? How do you utilise these tools yourself?

We’re making progress, but there’s still room for growth. Many Nigerian marketers excel in creativity and storytelling, but the challenge is in data-driven execution and technological integration.

Personally, I use tools like analytics dashboards, automation systems, and AI-assisted creative tools to track audience behaviour and personalise campaigns. I also invest heavily in cultural intelligence, studying social patterns, local offerings, and online communities to ensure every brand story and marketing copy feels human and relevant. This fusion of data and innovation is what makes marketing powerful in any context.

What is the role of marketing in scaling and sustaining small businesses? Have you worked with small businesses or start-ups in this regard?

Marketing is the lifeblood of small business growth. It helps founders understand their customers, refine their offerings, and position themselves competitively. Without marketing, even the best ideas fade quietly. Yes, I’ve worked with several startups, especially in the tech and service sectors, helping them design go-to-market strategies, content ecosystems, and customer acquisition funnels.

It is not only people and businesses that need marketing; countries do too. If the Federal government contracts you to market Nigeria to the world, how would you go about it?

I would build a national brand strategy that highlights Nigeria’s innovation, youth, and cultural capital. The campaign would involve digital content, immersive experiences, and global partnerships that position Nigeria as a global creative force. We have the people, talent, culture, and stories. We just need the structure to tell them cohesively.

What are the major challenges marketers like you face in Nigeria, and what can be done to make your work better?

The biggest challenges are limited access to user data, low marketing literacy among founders, and inconsistent infrastructure for digital innovation. Many organisations still treat marketing as an expense, not an investment. If more small businesses had access to affordable tools, skilled marketers, well-trained creative talents, and reliable analytics, we would see a stronger economy. For me, the solution is creating formal frameworks to educate the creative talents (design, video production, etc.) and founders that we work with.