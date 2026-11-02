African ESS VAT rules: Why compliance remains complex for non-resident suppliers —Report

Non-resident suppliers of electronically supplied services operating across Africa face a fragmented and complex Value-Added Tax compliance landscape, with significant variations in revenue thresholds for VAT registration, simplified regimes, tax representative requirements and invoicing rules across jurisdictions.

This is the central finding of the second edition of PwC’s VAT in Africa: Digital Services 2026, a special edition of the firm’s annual VAT guide. The publication examines the rapidly evolving indirect tax landscape for electronically supplied services (ESS) across the continent and offers practical insights for businesses navigating an increasingly digital economy.

Africa’s digital transformation continues to accelerate, reshaping how tax authorities approach the taxation of digital services. In response, a growing number of jurisdictions are introducing or refining VAT and GST rules applicable to non-resident suppliers.

The report notes a clear shift: 31 African countries have now implemented measures to tax digital services supplied by non-resident providers, up from 21 countries covered in the first edition.

Countries that have introduced relevant rules since the previous publication include Algeria, Botswana, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Rwanda, Togo and Zanzibar. According to the report, separate VAT legislation applies in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. Namibia and Mozambique have draft legislation pending implementation dates and remain jurisdictions to watch.

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The economic backdrop is significant. E-commerce revenues continue to expand rapidly, driven by a youthful, digitally literate population and improving infrastructure. Africa’s digital economy is projected to contribute approximately US$ 712 billion to GDP by 2050. Yet a persistent challenge remains: how governments can fairly and efficiently tax value generated by digital services consumed within their borders when suppliers have no physical presence.

Without specific legislation, a consumer in Senegal streaming music from a Swedish platform or a Nigerian business using a US-based cloud accounting tool would generate no local tax obligation for the supplier. Domestic providers of comparable services face different rules, creating competitive distortions and revenue shortfalls.

Policymakers, according to PWC, have responded by expanding VAT and GST rules to cover electronic services supplied by non-residents to local consumers.

There is no harmonised African framework. Rules differ markedly on several dimensions. Some countries tax only business-to-consumer transactions, others only business-to-business, and some tax both without distinction.

Registration thresholds that trigger obligations for non-resident suppliers vary widely. Certain jurisdictions offer simplified registration regimes or allow appointment of a tax representative; others do not. Invoicing requirements—including language, content, software certification and electronic formats—also diverge substantially.

These differences make multi-country compliance demanding.

The PwC publication provides a practical overview of ESS rules in 28 countries, covering transaction scope, registration requirements, invoicing obligations and compliance frameworks, based on information available as of 15 August 2026. It also tracks recent developments and emerging trends.

Angola illustrates the practical complexities. ESS are subject to VAT for B2B supplies (via reverse charge) and for B2C supplies used and enjoyed in Angola.

Non-resident B2C suppliers must register and appoint a local tax representative who is jointly liable. Standard VAT is 14 per cent. Registration thresholds and simplified regimes apply according to turnover levels, and electronic invoicing rules have been in force since January 2026.

Invoices must be in Portuguese, issued via certified software and contain detailed mandatory elements. Non-registered entities generally cannot recover input VAT, while those registered via a representative may do so. The tax authority’s insistence on corporate income tax registration alongside VAT registration creates additional risk.

For organisations supplying digital services across multiple African markets, understanding these developments is increasingly important for managing compliance obligations, mitigating risk and supporting growth.

The publication is intended as a practical reference for tax professionals and businesses, while encouraging further dialogue on the taxation of the digital economy across the continent. Tailored advice from local specialists remains essential given the pace of change and the absence of a unified regional approach.