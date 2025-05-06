African diaspora remittances reached $52.9bn in 2024 — IOM

…as Nigeria accounts for 38% of the total remittances in Africa

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has revealed that African diaspora remittances reached a staggering $52.9 billion in 2024, with Nigeria accounting for 38% of the total remittances in Africa.

The IOM Chief of Mission to Nigeria, Dimanche Sharon, at a strategic meeting with the Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja, noted that remittances play a crucial role in supporting families and contributing to the development of the country.

She said, “With a Nigerian diaspora contributing back home, those remittances go into families. It means their livelihood. It means their education. It means they’re healthier. It means that families are actually depending on what Nigerians are sending back home.”

The IOM Chief of Mission also commended the Nigerian government for its efforts in protecting the rights of its citizens abroad and leveraging migration for development.

Sharon emphasised the importance of partnership between the government and the IOM to deliver on the promise of migration and reduce inequality.

“We would like to partner with you to deliver on the promise of migration. And what is that promise is to leverage migration for development. Our role as IOM is to ensure that we reduce inequality, we look more at development, liberating on migration.

“The IOM’s commitment to supporting government priorities and leveraging migration for development highlights the potential benefits of their partnership in promoting development and protecting the rights of Nigerian citizens abroad,” Sharon stated.

Also, the Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in addressing migration-related issues and promoting development.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the Nigerian diaspora plays a crucial role in contributing to the country’s development, with remittances accounting for 38% of the total remittances in Africa.

“We’ve been working with IOM on the diaspora policy that is in place today, and we will start reviewing it next year.

“We also need to strengthen the focal persons and the standing committee, and we’re hoping to have the next standing committee meeting on diaspora and the focal person soon,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

The NiDCOM chair emphasised the need for capacity building and awareness-raising on the dangers of irregular migration. “We need to work with IOM to raise awareness about the risks of irregular migration and to promote safe and responsible migration practices,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa also highlighted the commission’s flagship programs, including the National Diaspora Day and the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Forum. “We invite you to be our special guest for the National Diaspora Day, which is a gathering of Nigerians from all over the world,” she said.

The NiDCOM chair expressed her enthusiasm about the potential benefits of collaboration between the government and IOM, particularly in harnessing the talents and expertise of Nigerians in the diaspora.

“The President has created a platform to ensure that all our talents are harnessed. So Nigerians, wherever you are in the world, take advantage of this Nigeria First policy,” she said.

