Vast cultural and gospel musician, Dr Omotayo Paul Oniya, has continued to make Nigeria proud as well as leverage on his brand as he bagged a Post Graduate degree (PhD) at the esteemed Anointed University Worldwide, United Kingdom Campus class of 2023.

Oniya, who is the band leader of Paul and Ceecee Oniya Gospel Music Group, was confirmed with a Ph.D. degree in Business Communication amidst cheers alongside other graduates of Anusity Hall of Fame Class 2023 in the United Kingdom.

The convocation took place at St. Olave’s Church Hall, Woodberry Down London, where Dr Oniya added another feather to his cap, especially for all his impact and academic contributions in the season of time.

One of the high points that made the event memorable was the presentation of the Right Honourable member of the Parliament and first black female parliamentarian in the history of the United Kingdom, Diane Julie Abbott, hosted by the institution, at Westminster Parliament seat of Power of the United Kingdom, who presented a speech on “The Importance of Education in Relation to Human development”.

The 25th founder’s year anniversary lecture organised by the institution also addressed finance and ministry, Episcopalian studies, personality plus and case studies, theology, ethics and culture, church, culture and contextualization, contemporary theology, biblical ethical theories versus religious ethical systems, understanding pastoral care and counseling, and history of evangelism, among others.

The talented musician, who also thrilled the audience with a solo performance at the event is one of the personalities that inspire youths, especially in the areas of academics, musical art, and drama movie within and outside the United Kingdom through his wealth of experience by educating the youth around the citadel of learning arena as a process of nation-building.

Dr Oniya and his group who have received several nominations including Gbedu Magazine and winner of the award in the UK through their excellent performance at African Music Submit have been scheduled for the United States of America Tour 2023 before the end of the year.