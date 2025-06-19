African Child Day: UNICEF pushes for child-right based budgeting

NIGERIA has accepted the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child for over thirty years, but millions of its children still lack access to essential human rights, including safe drinking water, food, medical treatment, education, and/or protection.

Chief of UNICEF Field Office for Southwest Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, speaking at a media dialogue on public spending for children’s rights to commemorate the 2025 Day of the African Child (DAC) in Lagos State, said real spending in favour of children’s rights across all social sectors is still grossly insufficient, largely inefficiently used and quite poorly tracked.

According to her, public policy, planning and spending today remain largely insufficient for the Nigerian government to uphold its social contract with the Nigerian population and fully ensure every child’s rights are respected.

“Yes, progress has been made over the years with marginal percentage increases in budgets. Yet, real spending in favour of children’s rights across all social sectors is still grossly insufficient, largely inefficiently used and quite poorly tracked.

“Public investment decisions are more often than not taking place in the absence of disaggregated data, leading to inadequate attrition! As a result, the health, education, WASH and protection sectors do not get the financial investment they require to serve all children and leave no one behind. This is why today matters!

“For UNICEF, the goal is to see that every naira spent reaches children and provides them with the basic public services they are entitled to.”

Lafoucriere said the media should hold leaders and policy makers accountable and help turn allocated budget numbers into real outcomes for children through correct spending, leaving no child behind.

Director of Budget at the Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget, Lagos State, Mr Olufemi Orojimi, declared investments in children are key economic drivers and lead to sustainable growth, and comparatively, it is cheaper and more effective to invest in early childhood development, as this will nurture girls and boys to become well-functioning adults.

Mr Orojimi said the utilisation and implementation of the Program Code 916 (Child Spending) in Lagos State has ensured effective planning and tracking of the state’s expenditure on child expenditure across the MDAs.

According to him, children’s expenditures used to be carried out haphazardly, but currently, the state tracks and monitors the utilisation of funds earmarked for a child’s protection and the provision of a child’s rights.

“The state government’s investment and expenditure towards the child and its rights continue to increase on a year-on-year basis. The State remains committed to the protection of the child, and this is demonstrated in its budget and actual year expenditure.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.659trn May 2025 revenue

In his contribution at the event, the social policy specialist at the UNICEF Lagos Office, Mr. Muhammad Okorie, in his presentation on “Investing in Children”, stated that an integrated approach is required to realise the rights of every child, but the returns on investment made in early childhood give the highest dividend.

He stated that the volume and use of public resources assigned to ensuring compliance with the rights of children and adolescents are crucial indicators of the priority that states grant to these rights, and budgeting and planning are child sensitive if they are nondiscriminatory, have the best interests of the child, ensure rights to life, survival and development, and are child participatory.

“So, the federal government needs to lead policy direction and ensure compliance; the state governments must scale up child-friendly budgeting and track outcomes; local government authorities must localise investments, especially in primary education and PHC; and civil society should monitor, advocate, and report, while the media should highlight disparities, promote transparency, and celebrate good practice,” he said.