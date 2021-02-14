African Bar Association briefs CJN on association’s activities

The African Bar Association (AFBA) has paid a courtesy visit on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, to brief him of the activities of the association.

The association also used the opportunity to invite the CJN to its 2021 annual conference coming up in August this year in Niamey, Niger Republic.

President of the association, Barr Hannibal Uwaifo, and his entourage were received by the CJN and some justices of the Supreme Court namely, Justices John Inyang Okoro, Amina Adamu Augie, Uwani Musa Aba-Aji and Abdu Aboki.

Uwaifo who told the CJN that the visit was on behalf of the chairman of AFBA Governing Council, Mr Joseph B Daudu (SAN) added that it was also part of the association’s continuous consultations with chief justices of the Supreme Court across the continent.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the CJN on Media, Ahuraka Isah, in a statement on Sunday, “the visit was to afford the opportunity for us to brief Your Lordship firsthand about our activities, our positive impact in the legal profession and judicial sector across the continent, and also to enable us to make suggestions for post COVID-19 era for the African judiciary.”

The CJN, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the visit and urged the association to ensure that African lawyers compete favourably amongst the best of lawyers around the world in content and good character.

The statement said African legal system or judiciary is like a broken mirror reflecting different directions, especially the directions of various colonial homes of respective countries.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…