The African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-F), at its inaugural general assembly in Abuja on Friday, elected the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, as its Chairperson.

Aliyu’s election as the first chairman of the Forum was a highlight of the AARP-F’s inaugural general assembly hosted by Nigeria, which commenced on Tuesday, November 17, with delegates from all 55 member states of the African Union.

The general assembly, with the theme “From Commitment to Action”, was held under the auspices of the African Union (AU), in collaboration with international partners.

In his acceptance speech, Aliyu, who was the chairman of the Forum’s steering council, described his election as a call to duty, which he said he accepted.

The ICPC chief said he accepted the responsibility placed on him as the Forum’s chairman with humility and a sense of duty, pledging that he would repay the confidence reposed in him by the general assembly with results.

“Distinguished members of the general assembly, I accept with humility and a sense of duty the mandate you have given to me to serve as the chairperson.

“I thank you for your confidence, and I pledge that it will be paid in results. Our purpose is simple. I, myself, and the members of the steering council will work hard to achieve objective reform,” Aliyu said.

He assured that, with the support of the assembly, he would ensure that stolen African assets were repatriated to the continent and judiciously utilised for the benefit of Africans.

This, he said, stemmed from the Forum’s collective agreement and years of joint work.

According to him, “Africa’s stolen wealth must go home. With your support, this Forum will help bring it home.

“The confidence is that because all of us we agree that this is something that we need to work together and once we work closely, we can do this thing.

“Since the year 2022, when the issue of this Forum came into being, we have been working closely to ensure that we trace, repatriate, refund these illicit assets or stolen assets back to Africa and ensure its utilisation.

“So the operationalisation of this Forum is what gives me the confidence that we can achieve what I said.”

The new chairman pledged that under his leadership, the Forum would have an amended charter, which would be enforced, while asset recovery practitioners on the continent would be properly trained.

“Let me be clear about how this council should be judged. Within the life of this work plan, this assembly is entitled to see an amended charter enforced, a baseline compliance report on its table, practitioners trained and placed, model provisions in the hands of members, and a secretariat equipped to sustain the work.

While asserting that every stolen asset belonging to African citizens represented a school not built, a clinic not equipped and a road not laid, Aliyu declared that no African asset recovery practitioner would again have to pursue restitution alone.

“Recovery is not an act of punishment alone; it is an act of restitution to our people. This Forum exists so that no African practitioner has to pursue that restitution alone,” he said.

Aliyu then disclosed that the Forum under him would anchor its work on five strategic priorities adopted by the assembly: institutional governance; the Kampala Voluntary Tool; capacity building; technical assistance and peer learning; and strengthening legal and institutional frameworks and cooperation.

Aliyu announced that Nigeria would donate $20,000 to the Forum next year under the Resource Mobilisation Initiative, adding that, as members, the ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would also pay their donations of $20,000 by next year.

He, however, called on all member countries to redeem at least half of the agreed $20,000, amounting to $10,000, on or before the end of May 2027.

On her part, the Vice-Chairman of the Forum, Marie-Rose Messy, expressed confidence that the AARP-F would deliver its mandate with the support of all members.

She promised to bring to the table her 35 years of experience, including as director of a debt recovery agency in Cameroon, to achieve the goal given to the executive.