African AI developers should focus on solutions that address local issues —Mukhtar Salawudeen, US-based AI strategist

Mukhtar Salawudeen is a tech, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) expert. He is also the founder of Hivenify. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his work and how Africa can better leverage AI for good.

How would you describe your work and career between your graduation from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) and relocating to the United States?

After graduating from LAUTECH, I briefly worked at GTBank, where I gained valuable experience in the banking sector. Subsequently, I served as a lecturer at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), as part of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. These experiences deepened my interest in technology and motivated me to pursue further opportunities in the United States.

Tell us about your life and work in the first three years in the US. What were the challenges you faced? How did you initiate the processes that led to who you are now?

My initial years in the US were challenging as I adapted to a new environment and professional landscape. I focused on obtaining certifications in cybersecurity and committed to continuous learning to enhance my skills and knowledge in the field.

You currently work with a leading global financial institution. What is your role there, and how is it shaping your life and future?

I serve as a Vice President at a leading global financial institution. In this role, I lead assessments of technology risk and cybersecurity controls, including coverage for emerging technologies like AI and distributed ledger technology (DLT). This position allows me to contribute to the organisation’s security posture and stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

Your profile states that you are an artificial intelligence (AI) expert. Tell us about your AI journey. How does AI help you in your job?

In my corporate role, I lead assessments that include the secure adoption of emerging technologies, including AI, cloud computing, and Distributed Ledger Technology. Additionally, my entrepreneurial venture focuses on leveraging AI to harness digital advertising as a platform for inclusive economic empowerment.

Most African nations are lagging in AI innovations compared to Western countries, which affects how Africans leverage these tools. What would you recommend that African nations and governments do differently to bridge this gap?

I recommend that African nations invest in AI education and infrastructure, foster public-private partnerships, and create policies that encourage innovation. By building local talent and supporting startups, Africa can develop AI solutions tailored to its unique challenges and opportunities.

AI technologies are only as good as the intentions of the people who design them. What features would you recommend African AI developers incorporate to meet regional needs and stand out globally?

African AI developers should focus on creating solutions that address local issues, such as agriculture, healthcare, and education. Incorporating ethical considerations, cultural contexts, and inclusivity will ensure that AI technologies are both effective and socially responsible.

As someone with expertise in cybersecurity, how do you think AI and related technologies could help Nigeria tackle its crime and security challenges? What lessons can be drawn from global practices?

AI can enhance Nigeria’s security by enabling predictive policing, real-time surveillance, and efficient data analysis. Learning from global practices, Nigeria should implement AI-driven tools while ensuring privacy rights and ethical standards are upheld.

If appointed to lead the drafting or implementation of Nigeria’s AI policies, how would you guide the government on ensuring that AI is used for creative and ethical purposes? Do you think AI is more likely to create or displace jobs in Nigeria?

I would advocate for policies that promote ethical AI development, transparency, and accountability.

While AI may displace certain jobs, it also creates new opportunities. By investing in education and reskilling programmes, Nigeria can prepare its workforce for the evolving job market.

Technologies come, evolve, and go. Where do you see AI in the next ten years, and what role do you envision for Africa in that future?

In the next decade, AI will be integral to various sectors, including healthcare, finance, and education. Africa has the potential to be a leader in AI by developing homegrown solutions and participating actively in global AI discourse.

You recently founded a tech company that operates in Nigeria. Tell us about the company and the inspiration behind it. Given that you’re based in the US, how do you manage the business?

My company, Hivenify, leverages AI to personalise digital advertising, enabling users to benefit from the digital economy through trust-based content sharing. Despite being based in the US, I manage the company through a dedicated local team and regular virtual collaboration.

How is life treating you in the US generally, and what three things do you appreciate most about living there?

Life in the US has been enriching. I appreciate the access to advanced technology, diverse professional opportunities, and the culture of continuous learning and innovation.

Do you have any mentorship or training programmes for people, especially young Nigerians aspiring to work in AI, business, or academia?

I engage in one-on-one mentorship with aspiring professionals, particularly young Nigerians interested in technology. As part of Hivenify’s broader rollout, we are exploring partnerships to further support youths venturing into tech.

Where do you see yourself professionally and personally in five years?

In five years, I envision myself in a more strategic leadership role, further contributing to innovation and inclusive growth.

What advice would you offer to Nigerians striving to study or build a life in the United States? Are there two key mistakes you made in your early months that you would advise others to avoid?

I advise Nigerians to be proactive in networking and to seek continuous learning opportunities. Two mistakes to avoid are underestimating the importance of cultural adaptation and not leveraging available resources for professional development.

