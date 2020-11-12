Africa will sorely miss Jerry Rawlings ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that affirming that the entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings, describing him as a great leader.

He made the assertion in a heartfelt condolence to government and people of Ghana over Rawlings’ passing at the age of 73.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), President Buhari believes “the passion, discipline and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition his country over many years continue to reverberate across the continent and beyond.”

The president noted, with commendation, the unique role the former president played in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

President Buhari joined family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure, assuring that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered.

The president prayed that the almighty God will grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.

