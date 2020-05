Africa unites for COVID-19 ‘Hope for Africa’ concert’

The whole continent of Africa will speak with one voice this Sunday, as MultiChoice has announced partnership with the One Africa Global Foundation for a continent-wide broadcast of the COVID-19 ‘Hope For Africa’ concert on Sunday, May 31st from 7 p.m, as part of collaborative efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa. The concert will feature performances by top music artistes and goodwill messages from other prominent personalities on the continent.

The One Africa Global Foundation, the development arm of One Africa Global, is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation working for the social development of vulnerable and under privileged people. The COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert is part of its efforts in supporting the eradication of the corona virus currently plaguing Africa and the rest of the world.

The special concert will last for three hours and will feature performances from top African music artistes as well as appearances by media icons and other prominent personalities on the continent.

The star studded line-up includes: 2Baba, Akothee, Banky W, Betty G, CIC, Cobhams Asuquo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Denola Grey, Diamond Platnumz, Eddie Jay, Jahprazah, Jeff Maximum, Kyee Benda, Osas Ighodaro, Princess Jnap Sessay, Praiz and Waje, all of whom will give goodwill messages of hope and encouragement to every African, from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Speaking on the partnership, chief executive officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “As Africa’s biggest storyteller, we are committed to giving back to the communities where we operate. “We are passionate about the development of the African continent as we continue to use the power of entertainment to give hope, enrich lives, and bring people together especially during these uniquely difficult times. This is why we are partnering with the One Africa Global Foundation to broadcast the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert in more than 49 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The funds raised from the concert will be dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of health care professionals across the continent who are on the frontlines in the fight against the virus. These funds will be used as special interventions for accessible, functional medical equipment, Covid-19 testing stations and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to minimise exposure to the virus.

Chief Executive Officer, One Africa Global Foundation, Paul Okoye said, “As the world unites to fight this pandemic, Africa needs to play its part. We have done well so far but we can definitely do more together. This is why the One Africa Global Foundation ‘Hope for Africa’ COVID-19 virtual benefit concert was put together for us to dig deep in our hearts and lend a hand to the continent that has given so much to the world. You and I and the rest of Africa can only play our roles diligently and hope. We are stronger together and flattening the curve will not yield results if as individuals we don’t play our part.

“We at One Africa Global Foundation stand united with all citizens of our great land, to protect, preserve and empower Africa in this crisis”

Entertainment stakeholders and enthusiasts speaking on various social media platforms have lauded the initiative by the two leading entertainment brands, Multichoice and One Africa Global, positing that the ‘Hope for Africa’ concert, aside from its core purpose of fundraising, is a world class entertainment experience that will offer viewers the best of music and entertainment from the best talents across the African continent. It would also show, preach and support the continued unity of Africa to the world and its resilient spirit, even in the face of the pandemic.

