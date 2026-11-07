Africa to become global workforce provider, says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Africa is positioned to become a major supplier of talent and labour to the global economy as ageing populations and widening skills shortages threaten economic growth in advanced countries.

He said the continent’s youthful population, abundant natural resources and growing pool of digitally skilled young people could help address emerging global workforce shortages while creating opportunities for trade, investment and economic development.

Shettima spoke at the opening of the 2026 Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) in Lagos, where the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) also announced plans to facilitate creative industry transactions exceeding $540m through the four-day event.

The event, hosted by the Federal Government and organised by Afreximbank, runs from November 5 to 8 under the theme, “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World.”

Quoting projections attributed to Pont Perry, the Vice President said the global economy could face a talent deficit of 65 million workers by 2035, with the United States, Russia and Brazil each expected to experience shortages of about six million workers.

He said Africa’s young and digitally skilled population was well positioned to fill part of the emerging labour gap.

“We are not a burden on the world. The world will eventually be a burden to be cared for by Africa. We have the land. We have the resources. We have no business being poor,” he said.

Shettima urged African governments and private-sector investors to develop the continent’s human capital and translate its cultural influence into commercially viable businesses.

He described CANEX as a platform for moving Africa’s creative economy beyond international recognition to commercial contracts, investment and export markets.

Drawing comparisons with the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture, FESTAC ‘77, he said the 2026 gathering marked a shift from celebrating African culture to harnessing its economic value.

“In 1977, we came to celebrate our culture. In 2026, we come to capitalise on it, to turn the applause of the world into contracts, its admiration into markets, and the talent of our young people into enduring wealth,” he said.

The Vice President commended the Afreximbank President, Dr George Elombi, for recognising creative industries as economic infrastructure rather than merely entertainment.

He recalled that the 2024 CANEX edition in Algiers attracted nearly 4,000 participants from 81 countries and facilitated deals valued at more than $540m.

He also highlighted Afreximbank’s $2bn commitment to financing Africa’s creative industries through 2027, describing it as a strategic investment in the continent’s economic future.

Shettima said Nigeria’s hosting of CANEX for the first time reflected growing confidence in its creative talent, particularly in Nollywood, Afrobeats, fashion, literature and gastronomy.

He added that the Federal Government was working through the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy to strengthen intellectual property protection, expand access to financing and enable Nigerian creative businesses to benefit from opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“Creativity is now a trade sector, and we intend to treat it as one,” he said.

On his part, Elombi said Afreximbank was targeting creative industry deals worth more than $540m at the Lagos gathering, expressing confidence that the transactions would exceed those recorded at the previous edition.

“Lagos has to be several multiples of 540. So let Lagos set the mark, and I’m sure that mark will be hard to catch up elsewhere,” he said.

He said the CANEX Deal Room and Creative Pitch Sessions would connect entrepreneurs with financiers and investors across film, television, music, fashion, sports, publishing, gastronomy, visual arts and creative infrastructure.

The event’s Creative Economy Finance Summit, organised in partnership with the Creative Economy Practice at Co-Creation Hub, is also expected to examine ways of structuring, financing and reducing risks in creative industry investments.

Elombi said Africa’s creative economy was estimated at about $60bn, representing only two per cent of the global creative industry, despite the continent’s growing international influence in music, film and fashion.

He lamented that African creators often generated globally successful content without retaining a proportionate share of the financial returns.

“So too often, the African creators make the hits, and someone else makes the money,” he said.

According to him, foreign control of distribution networks, branding, marketing platforms, intellectual property rights and content catalogues limits the earnings retained by African businesses.

He also warned that digital algorithms increasingly determine the international reach of African creative products, while artificial intelligence poses additional risks through the unauthorised reproduction of creative works.

The Afreximbank president argued that financing production alone would not solve the industry’s challenges unless African businesses also developed capacity to control distribution, marketing and other profitable segments of the value chain.

He disclosed that the bank had increased its creative industry financing commitment from an initial $500m to $1bn before raising it to $2bn in 2024.

The bank has also established a Pan-African Film Fund to support production and distribution, while investing in recording studios, fashion manufacturing, entertainment venues and other creative infrastructure.

Through its CANEX Creations Inc., Afreximbank has invested in African intellectual property, including film projects and music catalogues.

The 2026 programme will also feature discussions on intellectual property investment, artificial intelligence and digital tools, as well as a CANEX CreaThon organised with technology company Gebeya, with a $50,000 prize pool.

Elombi called on African governments to protect cultural and creative industry budgets despite fiscal pressures, warning that reduced funding could undermine employment and business opportunities.

He also urged financial institutions to recognise intellectual property as collateral, citing Nigeria’s Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Act of 2017.

He said linking collateral registries with copyright and trademark databases under the AfCFTA framework could enable creators to secure financing across national borders.

“The right that is not on record cannot be financed. And the royalty no one can audit cannot be priced,” he said.

Elombi encouraged creators to register their intellectual property and maintain reliable earnings records, while urging financial institutions to consider lending against future royalty income.

Both officials linked the CANEX initiative to Nigeria’s preparations to host the fifth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2027) in Lagos, with Shettima urging entrepreneurs to prioritise commercial contracts, distribution agreements and access to buyers.

The Vice President said Africa’s demographic advantage, particularly Nigeria’s youthful population, would only translate into economic prosperity if supported by investment in education, skills development and access to international markets.

He formally declared the 2026 CANEX Weekend open on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government.