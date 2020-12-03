Africa still accounts for bulk of malaria cases, deaths —WHO

The World Health Organisation’s latest World Malaria report says that globally, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases in 2019 in 87 malaria-endemic countries, with Nigeria accounting for 27 per cent of all these cases.

Twenty-nine countries accounted for 95 per cent of malaria cases globally. Nigeria (27 per cent), the Democratic Republic of Congo (12 per cent), Uganda (5 per cent), Mozambique (4 per cent), and Niger (3 per cent) accounted for about 51 per cent of all cases globally.

WHO said that although malaria cases declined from 238 million in 2000, African region still accounted for an estimated 215 million cases in 2019, amounting to about 94 per cent of cases.

India contributed to the largest absolute reductions in the WHO South-East Asia Region, from about 20 million cases in 2000 to about 5.6 million in 2019. Sri Lanka was certified malaria-free in 2015, and Timor-Leste reported zero malaria cases in 2018 and 2019.

Globally, malaria deaths have reduced steadily over the period 2000–2019, from 736,000 in 2000 to 409,000 in 2019. The percentage of total malaria deaths among children under 5 years was 84 per cent in 2000 and 67 per cent in 2019.

About 95 per cent of malaria deaths globally were in 31 countries. Nigeria (23 per cent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (11 per cent), the United Republic of Tanzania (5 per cent), Mozambique (4 per cent), Niger (4 per cent) and Burkina Faso (4 per cent) accounted for about 51 per cent of all malaria deaths globally in 2019.

According to the report, 21 countries eliminated malaria over the last two decades; of these, 10 countries were officially certified as malaria-free by WHO. In the face of the ongoing threat of antimalarial drug resistance, the six countries of the Greater Mekong subregion continue to make major gains towards their goal of malaria elimination by 2030.

The report says gaps in life-saving interventions are undermining efforts to curb malaria, amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic could set back the fight against the disease even further and therefore suggested that the pandemic could result in between 20,000 and 100,000 additional malaria deaths, too.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that “It is time for leaders across Africa – and the world – to rise once again to the challenge of malaria, just as they did when they laid the foundation for the progress made since the beginning of this century. Through joint action, and a commitment to leaving no one behind, we can achieve our shared vision of a world free of malaria.

“COVID-19 threatens to further derail our efforts to overcome malaria, particularly treating people with the disease. Despite the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on African economies, international partners and countries need to do more to ensure that the resources are there to expand malaria programmes which are making such a difference in people’s lives.”

