Africa requires $100bn annual investment for energy infrastructure —Experts

Energy experts, media practitioners and government functionaries have unanimously affirmed that Africa would need $100billion investments for energy infrastructure.

The experts, who gathered during the second edition of Sahara Group’s thought leadership forum, Asharami Square, in Lagos, declared natural gas as the Africa’s transformational fuel for bridging energy security and powering industrialisation.

The forum also highlighted gas as the bridge between energy access and renewable transition, and the media’s critical role in shaping accurate energy transition narratives.

In his speech, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, said that Africa needed to urgently address the narrative of “Africa’s energy paradox.”

The minister’s speech was delivered on his behalf by his Senior Technical Adviser, Mr. Abel Nsa.

He said: “According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Africa accounts for over 7 per cent of global natural gas reserves, with Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, and Mozambique holding the majority of these volumes. And yet, the continent consumes less than 5 per cent of global gas output. This mismatch between potential and utilisation must be addressed with urgency and purpose.”

Applauding Sahara Group for shaping public discourse through Asharami Square, Ekpo said the platform could help bridge the gap between intention and action, and between information and transformation.

According to the minister, harnessing the power of gas would demand bold investments in infrastructure, pipelines that connect supply to demand, virtual pipelines that reach the underserved, and financing frameworks that de-risk investments and incentivize private-sector participation.

“Natural gas is not merely a transitional fuel. It is a transformational fuel. It can power our industries, energise our homes, reduce dependence on more polluting fuels, and drive the engine of inclusive economic growth,” he added.

Asset Manager PSC, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Frank Mmamelu, who represented keynote speaker, Dr. Justice Derefaka, Group Asset Manager, PSC Asset Group B at NUIMS), reiterated the socio-economic value of gas in Africa.

He stated that gas has the potential to lift millions out of poverty by supporting agriculture, improving access to clean domestic energy, reducing deaths caused by pollution, and addressing gender inequality.

He stressed the need for local capacity building across the gas value chain, noting that reducing the export of unrefined resources should be a top priority.

Energy Communications Expert, Dr. Adeola Yusuf, said that the media needed to have a “seat on the table” as partners in conversations relating to sustainability to drive accurate reporting and support of all stakeholders.

He urged government and private institutions to facilitate seamless access to data and critical information that will support “holistic understanding and fact-based reporting of the issues to promote accountability, transparency and stamp out greenwashing.”

Director of Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, highlighted the importance of contextualising sustainability within Africa’s unique developmental realities.

Gray explained that while global attention often centres on carbon emissions and net-zero targets, African nations face distinct challenges around access, equity, and economic inclusion.

She said:”gas offers a critical opportunity to bridge these gaps.” She also cited Sahara Group’s ongoing investments in gas infrastructure across Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, and Tanzania, all designed to improve regional trade and energy access across the continent.

One of the highlights of the forum was the presentation of Asharami Awards for Outstanding Sustainability Reporting.

Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group,Bethel Obioma, said the energy conglomerate was confident that such recognition will inspire more accurate and insightful reporting on Africa’s sustainability journey.

He noted that Asharami Square is Sahara’s contribution to improving the understanding of sustainability and ensuring that the African narrative is not left behind.

“We believe this will help reduce misrepresentation and enable the media to play a dominant and inspiring role in galvanising action and influencing the direction of public policy,” he said

Other speakers at the event included Ijeoma Isichei, Head of Business Development (Gas) at Sahara Group; Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, Head of Integrated Gas Ventures at Asharami Energy; Olurotimi Famoroti, CEO, First Independent Power Limited (FIPL); and Mobolaji Sunmoni, Senior Infrastructure Finance Professional. Together, they offered cross-sector perspectives on unlocking gas potential, aligning policy with private investment, and the role of inclusive narratives in enabling progress.

