Africa Prudential targets N1bn revenue by Q3 2022

AFRICA Prudential Plc has planned to achieve N1 billion revenue for the third-quarter ending September 2022.

According to the company’s projection statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the company forecast N472 million as Income Fees for the period. As well as N529 million as Investment Income for the same period, representing a 28 per cent increase from what the company generated as gross profit in Q3 2021.

The company is also targeting to rake in N514 million as profit before tax and N411 million for profit after tax during the period.

Recall that Africa Prudential reported a profit of N403.15 million during Q1 2022, representing a 5.71 per cent increase YoY.

Further analysis of the result revealed that the company’s income lines improved, driving revenue growth in the period. Revenue growth for the period was at 25.46 per cent YoY, recorded as N448.33 million.

The company raked in N310 million from Digital Technology Services, one of the company’s revenue segments. While fees from corporate actions and registrar maintenance generated N66 million and N42 million, respectively.

Africa Prudential also made money from interest income earned from loans and advances, bonds and short-term deposits raking in a total of N459.45 million, representing N418 million, N40 million and N546,000, respectively.