Africa needs strong leaders, institutions to curb crime, youth restiveness ― Gambari

Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President, Prof, Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, has said that for Africa to curb crime, youth restiveness and other social vices, Africa needs strong leaders and institutions.

Prof. Gambari stated this in a lecture titled: “Contemporary Issues in Education and Development in Nigeria,” which he delivered as part of activities marking the 30th Anniversary/14th Convocation of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State.

“There can be no development without peace. And there will no be durable development without sustainable peace.”

“You can have peace by building a society of all-inclusiveness. What Africa needs is a strong leader and strong institutions where youths are trained in order to curb crime, youth restiveness and other social vices.

“Nigerians should cultivate the habits of investing in Nigeria with a view to developing the economy of the nation.

“Investing in Nigeria will in return create employment for our youths, women and men, thereby developing the economy of the nation,” the renowned diplomat noted.





While describing the Islamic Sect, Boko Haram, like a spent force which is now targetting targeting soft spots, Gambari further averred that security remains the business of everyone.

“Security should be everybody’s business, everyone should be involved in it.

“Overcoming the security challenges in Nigeria must be the business of the whole nation. Security should be everybody’s business from the Federal Government level to State and Local Government level,” he enthused.

Prof. Gambari admonished students to understand that “education itself is not a guarantee of success, therefore you need to embrace the mindset of continuous learning and reading.”

He also lauded the Pro-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Senate, the entire management, staff and students of the University for enhancing a high standard of education in the University.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Chancellor of DELSU, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire commended Prof. Gambari for honouring the invitation of the institution to deliver the lecture in celebrating the 30th anniversary and 14th convocation ceremony of the institution.

