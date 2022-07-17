Africa needs proactive individuals to drive tourism agenda ― ATB

The African Tourism Board (ATB) has stressed the need for proactive individuals in the tourism sector to drive related agenda in Africa.

It said this became imperative considering the importance of tourism to the country’s economic growth.

The Executive Chairman, ATB, Cuthbert Ncube made the call at an inaugural dinner held in honour of its newly appointed Nigerian representative, Amb. Chioma Anyiwo in Abuja at the weekend.

According to him, the sector needs proactive individuals to drive the tourism agenda to accelerate and achieve the board’s objectives hinged on the UN goals and African Union Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.”

While lauding the new appointee, he said the Board’s target is to rebrand and market Africa’s 55 destinations to global tourists,” thereby increasing their arrivals within the continent in order to contribute to the GDP of member countries.”

He urged the newly appointed Ambassador to not only live up to expectations but maximize the opportunities in her new role for the glory of the board.

In her acceptance speech, the newly appointed Ambassador, Anyiwo reiterated that tourism and culture are major contributors to human development and strengthening of continental cohesion.

While making reference to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), she said Africa currently has 98 world heritage sites in 35 countries.

“The immense cultural and natural heritage of Africa creates unique opportunities for the tourism sector as key leverage to foster the economic and social development of the continent and as a relevant tool to gain a better understanding of the region, its people, customs and traditions.

“Tourism is gradually becoming the world’s largest industry, and also that of peace as it is a vehicle for the interchange of ideas and appreciation of different cultures, which recognizes, promotes and supports the belief that every traveller is potentially an Ambassador for Peace,” she said.

In view of this, she pledged to contribute and promote intra and inter-regional tourism through the existing plan of ATB in ensuring the socio-economic growth of the continent stressing that this will grow and stabilize international tourist arrivals to African destinations.