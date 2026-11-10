Africa must tackle unemployment, insecurity to stem dangerous migration tide —Trade unions

African trade unions have called on governments across the continent to urgently address unemployment, underemployment, poverty and insecurity to curb dangerous migration, warning that the absence of decent work and growing instability are forcing many citizens to undertake risky journeys in search of better opportunities.

The unions said migration should be a matter of choice rather than desperation, stressing that creating decent jobs, strengthening social protection and addressing violent conflicts were essential to reducing irregular migration and protecting the dignity of African workers.

The call was made at the 3rd ITUC-Africa Continental Workshop on Migration, Peace and Security, held in Abuja from November 2 to 5, 2026.

ITUC-Africa General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, said unemployment and underemployment remained major challenges across Africa, expressing concern that an increasing number of people in employment were still living in poverty.

He said the growing population of working poor was particularly alarming, adding that ITUC-Africa was committed to addressing the economic conditions pushing Africans into dangerous migration.

“This is why we are committed to the issue of how do we address unemployment in Africa. Underemployment is also huge in Africa. This crisis is worse when we see people who are in employment but they are poor. The rising number of working poor is alarming,” Odigie said.

He lamented the experiences of African migrants stranded and enslaved in Libya, noting that the continent could no longer ignore the consequences of desperate migration journeys.

According to him, migration must become a matter of choice rather than necessity, with African governments creating conditions that allow their citizens to find decent employment and livelihoods within their countries.

Odigie also advocated greater freedom of movement among African countries, arguing that the continent stood to gain significantly from removing unnecessary restrictions on the movement of its citizens.

“We don’t need visas for ourselves as Africans. We should open up to ourselves,” he said.

He explained that ITUC-Africa had consistently campaigned for greater continental integration, noting that some countries were already making progress towards easing movement across their borders.

On the relationship between migration and security, Odigie said violent conflicts in countries such as Sudan and Ethiopia had displaced communities and worsened the conditions driving migration.

He said ITUC-Africa would adopt an evidence-based approach, build partnerships and alliances, strengthen capacity and expand its migration intervention beyond the pilot countries of Nigeria, Ghana and Benin.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, also identified inequality, poor governance, austerity and unemployment as major factors driving migration across Africa, arguing that migration was increasingly becoming a response to crises rather than a matter of choice.

Ajaero said many Africans were abandoning their communities, families and livelihoods because conditions at home offered them little opportunity for a decent life.

He stressed that addressing migration required confronting its root causes rather than merely managing its consequences, urging governments to prioritise decent job creation, investment in public services, peace and security.

The NLC president also expressed concern over the exploitation of African migrant workers, citing unfair recruitment practices, wage theft, unsafe working conditions, denial of social protection, confiscation of travel documents, forced labour and human trafficking.

He noted that women migrant workers, particularly those engaged in domestic and care work, faced additional vulnerabilities and exploitation.

Ajaero further condemned rising xenophobia and Afrophobia across the continent, insisting that African workers should not be turned against one another in the name of protecting national interests.

He warned that insecurity and violent conflicts were destroying livelihoods, displacing communities and pushing workers into precarious informal employment and dangerous migration routes.

Beyond the calls for government action, the workshop is also seeking to establish a practical framework for protecting migrant workers moving between Nigeria, Ghana and Benin through a proposed Union Migration Corridor Partnership.

The initiative is expected to bring together trade unions and relevant government representatives from the three countries to develop cross-border mechanisms for protecting migrant workers, improving access to information and strengthening trade union representation.

Among the proposed measures are bilateral and cross-border trade union agreements, national and corridor-level hotlines, referral and grievance mechanisms, improved fair recruitment practices and stronger workplace monitoring.

The partnership will also seek to improve migrant workers’ access to trade union representation and ensure that workers moving along the corridor are not left without support or protection.

Ajaero called for greater involvement of trade unions in negotiating, monitoring and evaluating bilateral labour migration agreements, arguing that arrangements made without workers’ representatives could prioritise labour export over the protection of workers’ rights.

He urged African governments to implement free movement protocols, ensure the portability of social security benefits, recognise migrant workers’ qualifications and guarantee their access to justice and trade union representation across borders.

The Federal Government, meanwhile, has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with organised labour and other stakeholders to improve the protection of migrant workers and promote safe labour migration.

In a goodwill message to the workshop, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment pledged to establish clear coordination arrangements for the Ghana-Benin-Nigeria Union Migration Corridor Partnership.

The ministry also committed to supporting bilateral and cross-border trade union agreements on migrant workers’ protection, strengthening fair recruitment practices and improving the implementation of Bilateral Labour Migration Agreements.

It further identified migrant worker organising, workplace monitoring, access to trade union representation and functional grievance mechanisms as priority areas requiring coordinated action.

The ministry expressed confidence that the workshop’s deliberations would contribute to developing the African Trade Union Peace and Security Barometer and the Abuja Action Plan on Migration, Peace and Security.

It reaffirmed its commitment to working with the NLC, ITUC-Africa, regional institutions and development partners to translate the workshop’s recommendations into practical actions.

The four-day workshop brings together trade unions, government representatives, regional institutions, development partners and other migration stakeholders to strengthen trade union action on safe migration, migrant worker protection, peace, security and decent work across Africa.